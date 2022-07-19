Unilever Nigeria : Unaudited Statement of Changes in Equity for Publication June 2022

UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
Statement o f C hanges In Equity
F o r the P erio d ended 30 June 2022
Share
Share
R etained
capital
premium
earnings
T o tal
N ' mill
N 'mill
N 'mill
N 'mill
B alance at 1 January 2021
2,873
56,813
6,843
66,528
T o tal co mprehensive inco me fo r the year
Loss for the period
-
-
715
715
T o tal C o mprehensive inco me fo r the year
-
-
715
715
B alance at 30 June 2021
2,873
56,813
7,558
67,243
B alance at 1 January 2022
2,873
56,813
7,558
65,762
T o tal co mprehensive inco me fo r the year
Profit for the period
-
-
1,907
1,907
Other co mprehensive inco me
-
-
-
T o tal C o mprehensive inco me fo r the year
-
-
1,907
1,907
T ransactio ns with o wners
Dividend declared
-
-
(2,873)
(2,873)
B alance at 30 June 2022
2,873
56,813
6,592
64,796
His Majesty N.A Achebe CFR, MNI
Carl Cruz
Folake Ogundipe
Chairman
Managing Director
National Finance Director
FRC/2013/NIM/00000001568
FRC/2022/PRO/DIR/003/023359
FRC/2019/ICAN/00000019604
Dated this 14th July 2022
Oregun, Lagos
