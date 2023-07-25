Unilever Nigeria PLC (RC 113)

1 Billings Way, Oregun

P.O. Box 1063, Ikeja Lagos

T: +234 (1) 279 3000 & +234 803 906 6000

www.unilevernigeria.com

UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

Statement of Changes In Equity

For the Period ended 30 June 2023

Share

Share

Retained

capital

premium

earnings

Total

N'mill

N'mill

N'mill

N'mill

Balance at 1 January 2022

2,873

56,813

6,076

65,762

Total comprehensive income for the year

Profit for the period

-

-

4,467

4,467

Other comprehensive income

Remeasurement on post employment benefit obligations, net of

-

-

208

208

tax

Total Comprehensive income for the year

-

-

4,676

4,676

Transactions with Owners

Dividend Declared

(2,873)

(2,873)

Balance at 31 December 2022

2,873

56,813

7,879

67,565

Balance at 1 January 2023

2,873

56,813

7,879

67,565

Total comprehensive income for the year

Profit for the period

-

-

2,762

2,762

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive income for the year

-

-

2,762

2,762

Transactions with owners

Dividend declared

-

-

(1,436)

(1,436)

Balance at 30 June 2023

2,873

56,813

9,205

68,890

His Majesty N.A Achebe CFR, MNI

Tim Kleinebenne

Folake Ogundipe

Chairman

Managing Director

National Finance Director

FRC/2013/NIM/00000001568

FRC/2019/ICAN/00000019604

Dated this 20th July 2023

Oregun, Lagos

*The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) granted a waiver to the Managing Director to sign the Financial Statements without FRC registration

number. His FRC number will be obtained in due course.

Directors: His Majesty Nnaemeka A. Achebe, CFR, mni, Obi of Onitsha (Chairman), Tim Kleinebenne (Managing Director) (Deutsch), Jaime Aguilera (Spanish), Abiola Alabi (Mrs), Ammuna Lawan Ali OON, Michael Ikpoki, Chika Nwobi, Folake Ogundipe (Mrs), Mutiu Sunmonu CON

Disclaimer

Unilever Nigeria plc published this content on 25 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2023 10:21:10 UTC.