Unilever Nigeria : Unaudited Statement of Changes in Equity for Publication June 2023
Today at 06:22 am
Share
Unilever Nigeria PLC (RC 113)
1 Billings Way, Oregun
P.O. Box 1063, Ikeja Lagos
T: +234 (1) 279 3000 & +234 803 906 6000
www.unilevernigeria.com
UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
Statement of Changes In Equity
For the Period ended 30 June 2023
Share
Share
Retained
capital
premium
earnings
Total
N'mill
N'mill
N'mill
N'mill
Balance at 1 January 2022
2,873
56,813
6,076
65,762
Total comprehensive income for the year
Profit for the period
-
-
4,467
4,467
Other comprehensive income
Remeasurement on post employment benefit obligations, net of
-
-
208
208
tax
Total Comprehensive income for the year
-
-
4,676
4,676
Transactions with Owners
Dividend Declared
(2,873)
(2,873)
Balance at 31 December 2022
2,873
56,813
7,879
67,565
Balance at 1 January 2023
2,873
56,813
7,879
67,565
Total comprehensive income for the year
Profit for the period
-
-
2,762
2,762
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive income for the year
-
-
2,762
2,762
Transactions with owners
Dividend declared
-
-
(1,436)
(1,436)
Balance at 30 June 2023
2,873
56,813
9,205
68,890
His Majesty N.A Achebe CFR, MNI
Tim Kleinebenne
Folake Ogundipe
Chairman
Managing Director
National Finance Director
FRC/2013/NIM/00000001568
FRC/2019/ICAN/00000019604
Dated this 20th July 2023
Oregun, Lagos
*The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) granted a waiver to the Managing Director to sign the Financial Statements without FRC registration
number. His FRC number will be obtained in due course.
Directors: His Majesty Nnaemeka A. Achebe, CFR, mni, Obi of Onitsha (Chairman), Tim Kleinebenne (Managing Director) (Deutsch), Jaime Aguilera (Spanish), Abiola Alabi (Mrs), Ammuna Lawan Ali OON, Michael Ikpoki, Chika Nwobi, Folake Ogundipe (Mrs), Mutiu Sunmonu CON
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Unilever Nigeria plc published this content on 25 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2023 10:21:10 UTC.
Unilever Nigeria Plc specializes in manufacturing and marketing food and care products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- food products (55.1%): tea (Lipton and Glen brands), broths (Royco), ready meals, seasonings and sauces (Knorr);
- housekeeping and personal care products (44.9%): washing powders (OMO multiactive and Sunlight brands), toothpastes (Close-Up and Pepsodent), body creams, lotions and hair oil (Vaseline and Pears) and soap bars (Lux and LifeBuoy).
At the end of 2020, the group has 2 production sites located in Nigeria.
Nigeria accounts for 98% of net sales.