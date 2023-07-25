Unilever Nigeria PLC (RC 113)

UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

Statement of Changes In Equity For the Period ended 30 June 2023 Share Share Retained capital premium earnings Total N'mill N'mill N'mill N'mill Balance at 1 January 2022 2,873 56,813 6,076 65,762 Total comprehensive income for the year Profit for the period - - 4,467 4,467 Other comprehensive income Remeasurement on post employment benefit obligations, net of - - 208 208 tax Total Comprehensive income for the year - - 4,676 4,676 Transactions with Owners Dividend Declared (2,873) (2,873) Balance at 31 December 2022 2,873 56,813 7,879 67,565 Balance at 1 January 2023 2,873 56,813 7,879 67,565 Total comprehensive income for the year Profit for the period - - 2,762 2,762 Other comprehensive income - - - - Total Comprehensive income for the year - - 2,762 2,762 Transactions with owners Dividend declared - - (1,436) (1,436) Balance at 30 June 2023 2,873 56,813 9,205 68,890

His Majesty N.A Achebe CFR, MNI Tim Kleinebenne Folake Ogundipe Chairman Managing Director National Finance Director FRC/2013/NIM/00000001568 FRC/2019/ICAN/00000019604 Dated this 20th July 2023 Oregun, Lagos

*The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) granted a waiver to the Managing Director to sign the Financial Statements without FRC registration

number. His FRC number will be obtained in due course.

Directors: His Majesty Nnaemeka A. Achebe, CFR, mni, Obi of Onitsha (Chairman), Tim Kleinebenne (Managing Director) (Deutsch), Jaime Aguilera (Spanish), Abiola Alabi (Mrs), Ammuna Lawan Ali OON, Michael Ikpoki, Chika Nwobi, Folake Ogundipe (Mrs), Mutiu Sunmonu CON