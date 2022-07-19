Unilever Nigeria : Unaudited Statement of Comprehensive Income for publication June 2022

DocuSign Envelope ID: 6FA8E9DC-0531-4F00-9A19-8F0BAC2D4022
Unilever Nigeria PLC (RC 113)
1 Billings Way, Oregun
P.O. Box 1063, Ikeja Lagos
T: +234 (1) 279 3000 & +234 803 906 6000
www.unilevernigeria.com
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE,2022
The Directors of Unilever Nigeria Plc announce the unaudited results for the period ended 30 June, 2022 with comparative figures for the previous year as follows
|
N' Million
|
Period Ended 30
|
|
Period Ended 30
|
June 2022
|
|
June 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turnover
|
43,806
|
|
32,421
|
Operating profit
|
3,151
|
|
26
|
Net finance income
|
(172)
|
|
605
|
Profit before minimum taxation
|
2,979
|
|
631
|
|
|
|
Minumum tax
|
-
|
|
(197)
|
Profit before taxation
|
2,979
|
|
434
|
|
|
|
Taxation
|
(1,072)
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
Profit from continuing operations
|
1,907
|
|
437
|
|
|
|
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
Profit from discontinued operations
|
-
|
|
277
|
Profit for the period
|
1,907
|
|
715
|
|
|
|
|
His Majesty N.A Achebe CFR, MNI
|
Carl Cruz
|
Folake Ogundipe
|
Chairman
|
Managing Director
|
National Finance Director
|
FRC/2013/NIM/00000001568
|
FRC/2022/PRO/DIR/003/023359
|
FRC/2019/ICAN/00000019604
|
Dated this 14th July 2022
|
|
|
Oregun, Lagos
|
|
Directors: His Majesty Nnaemeka A. Achebe, CFR, mni, Obi of Onitsha (Chairman), Carl Cruz (Managing Director) -(Filipino), Jaime Aguilera (Spanish), Abiola Alabi (Mrs), Ammuna Lawan Ali OON, Felix Enwemadu, Michael Ikpoki, Chika Nwobi, Folake Ogundipe, Mutiu Sunmonu CON
Disclaimer
Unilever Nigeria plc published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 10:23:04 UTC.