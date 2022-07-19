Log in
    UNILEVER   NGUNILEVER07

UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC

(UNILEVER)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-17
15.50 NGN    0.00%
06:24aUNILEVER NIGERIA : Unaudited Statement of Financial Position and CashFlows June 2022
PU
06:24aUNILEVER NIGERIA : Unaudited Statement of Changes in Equity for Publication June 2022
PU
06:24aUNILEVER NIGERIA : Unaudited Statement of Comprehensive Income for publication June 2022
PU
Unilever Nigeria : Unaudited Statement of Comprehensive Income for publication June 2022

07/19/2022 | 06:24am EDT
DocuSign Envelope ID: 6FA8E9DC-0531-4F00-9A19-8F0BAC2D4022

Unilever Nigeria PLC (RC 113)

1 Billings Way, Oregun

P.O. Box 1063, Ikeja Lagos

T: +234 (1) 279 3000 & +234 803 906 6000

www.unilevernigeria.com

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE,2022

The Directors of Unilever Nigeria Plc announce the unaudited results for the period ended 30 June, 2022 with comparative figures for the previous year as follows

N' Million

Period Ended 30

Period Ended 30

June 2022

June 2021

Turnover

43,806

32,421

Operating profit

3,151

26

Net finance income

(172)

605

Profit before minimum taxation

2,979

631

Minumum tax

-

(197)

Profit before taxation

2,979

434

Taxation

(1,072)

3

Profit from continuing operations

1,907

437

Discontinued operations

Profit from discontinued operations

-

277

Profit for the period

1,907

715

His Majesty N.A Achebe CFR, MNI

Carl Cruz

Folake Ogundipe

Chairman

Managing Director

National Finance Director

FRC/2013/NIM/00000001568

FRC/2022/PRO/DIR/003/023359

FRC/2019/ICAN/00000019604

Dated this 14th July 2022

Oregun, Lagos

Directors: His Majesty Nnaemeka A. Achebe, CFR, mni, Obi of Onitsha (Chairman), Carl Cruz (Managing Director) -(Filipino), Jaime Aguilera (Spanish), Abiola Alabi (Mrs), Ammuna Lawan Ali OON, Felix Enwemadu, Michael Ikpoki, Chika Nwobi, Folake Ogundipe, Mutiu Sunmonu CON

Disclaimer

Unilever Nigeria plc published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 10:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
