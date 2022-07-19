Unilever Nigeria : Unaudited Statement of Comprehensive Income for publication June 2022

DocuSign Envelope ID: 6FA8E9DC-0531-4F00-9A19-8F0BAC2D4022

Unilever Nigeria PLC (RC 113)

1 Billings Way, Oregun

P.O. Box 1063, Ikeja Lagos

T: +234 (1) 279 3000 & +234 803 906 6000

www.unilevernigeria.com

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE,2022

The Directors of Unilever Nigeria Plc announce the unaudited results for the period ended 30 June, 2022 with comparative figures for the previous year as follows

N' Million Period Ended 30 Period Ended 30 June 2022 June 2021 Turnover 43,806 32,421 Operating profit 3,151 26 Net finance income (172) 605 Profit before minimum taxation 2,979 631 Minumum tax - (197) Profit before taxation 2,979 434 Taxation (1,072) 3 Profit from continuing operations 1,907 437 Discontinued operations Profit from discontinued operations - 277 Profit for the period 1,907 715

His Majesty N.A Achebe CFR, MNI Carl Cruz Folake Ogundipe Chairman Managing Director National Finance Director FRC/2013/NIM/00000001568 FRC/2022/PRO/DIR/003/023359 FRC/2019/ICAN/00000019604 Dated this 14th July 2022 Oregun, Lagos

Directors: His Majesty Nnaemeka A. Achebe, CFR, mni, Obi of Onitsha (Chairman), Carl Cruz (Managing Director) -(Filipino), Jaime Aguilera (Spanish), Abiola Alabi (Mrs), Ammuna Lawan Ali OON, Felix Enwemadu, Michael Ikpoki, Chika Nwobi, Folake Ogundipe, Mutiu Sunmonu CON