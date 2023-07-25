Unilever Nigeria PLC (RC 113)
1 Billings Way, Oregun
P.O. Box 1063, Ikeja Lagos
T: +234 (1) 279 3000 & +234 803 906 6000
www.unilevernigeria.com
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE, 2023
The Directors of Unilever Nigeria Plc announce the unaudited results for three months ended 30 June, 2023 with comparative figures for the previous year as follows
Three months
Three months
N' Million
ended 30 June
ended 30 June
2023
2022
Turnover
29,597
23,246
Operating profit / (Loss)
(3,275)
963
Net finance income / (cost)
3,445
(335)
Profit before minimum taxation
170
628
Minumum tax
-
-
Profit before taxation
170
628
Taxation
(78)
(518)
Profit from continuing operations
91
110
Discontinued operations
Profit from discontinued operations
-
-
Profit for the period
91
110
His Majesty N.A Achebe CFR, MNI
Tim Kleinebenne
Folake Ogundipe
Chairman
Managing Director
National Finance Director
FRC/2013/NIM/00000001568
FRC/2019/ICAN/00000019604
Dated this 20th July 2023
Oregun, Lagos
*The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) granted a waiver to the Managing Director to sign the Financial Statements without FRC registration
number. His FRC number will be obtained in due course.
Directors: His Majesty Nnaemeka A. Achebe, CFR, mni, Obi of Onitsha (Chairman), Tim Kleinebenne (Managing Director) (Deutsch), Jaime Aguilera (Spanish), Abiola Alabi (Mrs), Ammuna Lawan Ali OON, Michael Ikpoki, Chika Nwobi, Folake Ogundipe (Mrs), Mutiu Sunmonu CON
