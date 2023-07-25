Unilever Nigeria PLC (RC 113)

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE, 2023

The Directors of Unilever Nigeria Plc announce the unaudited results for three months ended 30 June, 2023 with comparative figures for the previous year as follows

Three months

Three months

N' Million

ended 30 June

ended 30 June

2023

2022

Turnover

29,597

23,246

Operating profit / (Loss)

(3,275)

963

Net finance income / (cost)

3,445

(335)

Profit before minimum taxation

170

628

Minumum tax

-

-

Profit before taxation

170

628

Taxation

(78)

(518)

Profit from continuing operations

91

110

Discontinued operations

Profit from discontinued operations

-

-

Profit for the period

91

110

His Majesty N.A Achebe CFR, MNI

Tim Kleinebenne

Folake Ogundipe

Chairman

Managing Director

National Finance Director

FRC/2013/NIM/00000001568

FRC/2019/ICAN/00000019604

Dated this 20th July 2023

Oregun, Lagos

*The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) granted a waiver to the Managing Director to sign the Financial Statements without FRC registration

number. His FRC number will be obtained in due course.

Directors: His Majesty Nnaemeka A. Achebe, CFR, mni, Obi of Onitsha (Chairman), Tim Kleinebenne (Managing Director) (Deutsch), Jaime Aguilera (Spanish), Abiola Alabi (Mrs), Ammuna Lawan Ali OON, Michael Ikpoki, Chika Nwobi, Folake Ogundipe (Mrs), Mutiu Sunmonu CON

