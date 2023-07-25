Unilever Nigeria PLC (RC 113)

1 Billings Way, Oregun

P.O. Box 1063, Ikeja Lagos

T: +234 (1) 279 3000 & +234 803 906 6000

www.unilevernigeria.com

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE, 2023

The Directors of Unilever Nigeria Plc announce the unaudited results for three months ended 30 June, 2023 with comparative figures for the previous year as follows

Three months Three months N' Million ended 30 June ended 30 June 2023 2022 Turnover 29,597 23,246 Operating profit / (Loss) (3,275) 963 Net finance income / (cost) 3,445 (335) Profit before minimum taxation 170 628 Minumum tax - - Profit before taxation 170 628 Taxation (78) (518) Profit from continuing operations 91 110 Discontinued operations Profit from discontinued operations - - Profit for the period 91 110

His Majesty N.A Achebe CFR, MNI Tim Kleinebenne Folake Ogundipe Chairman Managing Director National Finance Director FRC/2013/NIM/00000001568 FRC/2019/ICAN/00000019604 Dated this 20th July 2023 Oregun, Lagos

*The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) granted a waiver to the Managing Director to sign the Financial Statements without FRC registration

number. His FRC number will be obtained in due course.

Directors: His Majesty Nnaemeka A. Achebe, CFR, mni, Obi of Onitsha (Chairman), Tim Kleinebenne (Managing Director) (Deutsch), Jaime Aguilera (Spanish), Abiola Alabi (Mrs), Ammuna Lawan Ali OON, Michael Ikpoki, Chika Nwobi, Folake Ogundipe (Mrs), Mutiu Sunmonu CON