Unilever Nigeria : Unaudited Statement of Financial Position and CashFlows June 2022

UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
Statement of Financial Position
Statement of Cash Flows for the Period Ended
As at
30/6/2022
31/12/2021
30/6/2022
30/6/2021
N 'mill
N 'mill
N 'mill
N 'mill
Non-current assets
21,756
27,538
Net cashflow genarated from operating activities
8,278
7,049
Current assets
97,243
63,980
Current liabilities
(51,243)
(27,799)
Net cash flows/ (used) in investing activities
(182)
23
Net current Assets
46,000
36,181
Net cash used in financing activities
(397)
-
Total assets less current liabilities
67,755
63,719
Non-current liabilities
(2,960)
(1,590)
At start of the year
55,698
37,101
Net assets
64,796
62,129
Inrease in cash and cash equivalents
7,699
7,071
As at end of the year
63,397
44,172
Shareholders' funds
64,796
62,129
His Majesty N.A Achebe CFR, MNI
Carl Cruz
Folake Ogundipe
Chairman
Managing Director
National Finance Director
FRC/2013/NIM/00000001568
FRC/2022/PRO/DIR/003/023359
FRC/2019/ICAN/00000019604
Dated this 14th July 2022
Oregun, Lagos
Directors: His Majesty Nnaemeka A. Achebe, CFR, mni, Obi of Onitsha (Chairman), Carl Cruz (Managing Director) -(Filipino), Jaime Aguilera (Spanish), Abiola Alabi (Mrs), Ammuna Lawan Ali OON, Felix Enwemadu, Michael Ikpoki, Chika Nwobi, Folake Ogundipe, Mutiu Sunmonu CON
Unilever Nigeria plc published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 10:23:04 UTC.