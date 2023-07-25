Unilever Nigeria Plc specializes in manufacturing and marketing food and care products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - food products (55.1%): tea (Lipton and Glen brands), broths (Royco), ready meals, seasonings and sauces (Knorr); - housekeeping and personal care products (44.9%): washing powders (OMO multiactive and Sunlight brands), toothpastes (Close-Up and Pepsodent), body creams, lotions and hair oil (Vaseline and Pears) and soap bars (Lux and LifeBuoy). At the end of 2020, the group has 2 production sites located in Nigeria. Nigeria accounts for 98% of net sales.

Sector Food Processing