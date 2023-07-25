Unilever Nigeria PLC (RC 113)

1 Billings Way, Oregun

P.O. Box 1063, Ikeja Lagos

T: +234 (1) 279 3000 & +234 803 906 6000

www.unilevernigeria.com

UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

Statement of Financial Position

Statement of Cash Flows for the Period Ended

As at

30/06/2023

31/12/2022

Changes vs 2022

30/06/2023

30/06/2022

N 'mill

N 'mill

N 'mill

N 'mill

N 'mill

Non-current assets

20,728

21,494

(765)

Net cashflow genarated from operating activities

15,521

8,265

Current assets

127,951

103,896

24,055

Current liabilities

(78,780)

(55,377)

(23,403)

Net cash flows/ (used) in investing activities

1,289

(182)

Net current Assets

49,171

48,519

652

Net cash used in financing activities

(394)

(397)

Total assets less current liabilities

69,899

70,013

(114)

Non-current liabilities

(1,009)

(2,448)

1,439

At start of the year

66,318

55,698

Net assets

68,890

67,565

1,325

Inrease in cash and cash equivalents

16,416

7,685

As at end of the year

82,733

63,383

Shareholders' funds

68,890

67,565

1,325

His Majesty N.A Achebe CFR, MNI

Tim Kleinebenne*

Folake Ogundipe

Chairman

Managing Director

National Finance Director

FRC/2013/NIM/00000001568

FRC/2019/ICAN/00000019604

Dated this 20th July 2023

Oregun, Lagos

*The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) granted a waiver to the Managing Director to sign the Financial Statements without FRC registration number. His FRC number will be obtained in due course.

Directors: His Majesty Nnaemeka A. Achebe, CFR, mni, Obi of Onitsha (Chairman), Tim Kleinebenne (Managing Director) (Deutsch), Jaime Aguilera (Spanish), Abiola Alabi (Mrs), Ammuna Lawan Ali OON, Michael Ikpoki, Chika Nwobi, Folake Ogundipe (Mrs), Mutiu Sunmonu CON

