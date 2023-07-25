Unilever Nigeria : Unaudited Statement of Financial Position and CashFlows June 2023
Unilever Nigeria PLC (RC 113)
1 Billings Way, Oregun
P.O. Box 1063, Ikeja Lagos
T: +234 (1) 279 3000 & +234 803 906 6000
www.unilevernigeria.com
UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
Statement of Financial Position
Statement of Cash Flows for the Period Ended
As at
30/06/2023
31/12/2022
Changes vs 2022
30/06/2023
30/06/2022
N 'mill
N 'mill
N 'mill
N 'mill
N 'mill
Non-current assets
20,728
21,494
(765)
Net cashflow genarated from operating activities
15,521
8,265
Current assets
127,951
103,896
24,055
Current liabilities
(78,780)
(55,377)
(23,403)
Net cash flows/ (used) in investing activities
1,289
(182)
Net current Assets
49,171
48,519
652
Net cash used in financing activities
(394)
(397)
Total assets less current liabilities
69,899
70,013
(114)
Non-current liabilities
(1,009)
(2,448)
1,439
At start of the year
66,318
55,698
Net assets
68,890
67,565
1,325
Inrease in cash and cash equivalents
16,416
7,685
As at end of the year
82,733
63,383
Shareholders' funds
68,890
67,565
1,325
His Majesty N.A Achebe CFR, MNI
Tim Kleinebenne*
Folake Ogundipe
Chairman
Managing Director
National Finance Director
FRC/2013/NIM/00000001568
FRC/2019/ICAN/00000019604
Dated this 20th July 2023
Oregun, Lagos
*The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) granted a waiver to the Managing Director to sign the Financial Statements without FRC registration number. His FRC number will be obtained in due course.
Directors: His Majesty Nnaemeka A. Achebe, CFR, mni, Obi of Onitsha (Chairman), Tim Kleinebenne (Managing Director) (Deutsch), Jaime Aguilera (Spanish), Abiola Alabi (Mrs), Ammuna Lawan Ali OON, Michael Ikpoki, Chika Nwobi, Folake Ogundipe (Mrs), Mutiu Sunmonu CON
Unilever Nigeria Plc specializes in manufacturing and marketing food and care products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- food products (55.1%): tea (Lipton and Glen brands), broths (Royco), ready meals, seasonings and sauces (Knorr);
- housekeeping and personal care products (44.9%): washing powders (OMO multiactive and Sunlight brands), toothpastes (Close-Up and Pepsodent), body creams, lotions and hair oil (Vaseline and Pears) and soap bars (Lux and LifeBuoy).
At the end of 2020, the group has 2 production sites located in Nigeria.
Nigeria accounts for 98% of net sales.