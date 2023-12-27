Official UNILEVER PAKISTAN FOODS LIMITED press release
Unilever Pakistan Foods : Notice of Board Meeting for the year ended 31 December 2023
December 27, 2023 at 12:44 am EST
Share
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd.
Registered in Pakistan
Avari Plaza
Company No 0038545
Fatima Jinnah Road
Registered office
Karachi, 75530, Pakistan
+0800-13000
AVARI PLAZA, FATIMA JINNAH ROAD,
KARACHI - 75530
unilever.pk
December 26th, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,By Hands & PUCARS
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
Dear Sir,
Board Meeting and Closed Period - Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited
This is with reference to the subject above, the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on March 04th, 2024 at 14:30 Hrs. at the Company's Head Office, Avari Plaza, Fatima Jinnah Road, Karachi, to consider such proposals and actions as may be deemed appropriate, based on the financial results for the year ended December 31st, 2023.
The Financial Results and decisions taken by the Board will be communicated to you after the Board Meeting.
Please note that "Closed Period"for dealing in Company's shares by its Directors and Executives has been fixed from December 29th, 2023 to March 05th, 2024.
Yours faithfully,
UNILEVER PAKISTAN FOODS LIMITED
AMAN GHANCHI
COMPANY SECRETARY
Copy to:
The Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Islamabad. Fax: 051 9204915.
The Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited, Karachi. Fax: 021-34326034 / 34326016
Share Registrar Department, The Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited, Karachi. Fax: 021-34326053
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd. published this content on 27 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2023 05:43:40 UTC.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited is a Pakistan-based company that manufactures and sells consumer and commercial food products. The Companyâs brands include Clear, Comfort, Cornetto, Domex, Dove, Glaxose-D, Glow & Lovely, Knorr, LUX, Lifebuoy, Magnum, Paddle Pop, Pond's Men, Rafhan, Sunlight, Sunsilk, Surf excel, TRESemme, Vim, and Wall's. Its products include shampoos, fabric conditioner, ice-creams, toilet cleaners, soaps, energy drinks, skin care products, soups, stock cubes, bouillons, seasonings, sauces, tea and teabags, detergent powders, desserts and corn oil product lines, dishwashing powder, bars and liquids, and others. Its manufacturing facilities are located in approximately 52 kilometers, Multan Road Lahore, Parna Plant Near Bhai Pheru. It operates primarily in Pakistan.