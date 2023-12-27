Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd. Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd. Registered in Pakistan Avari Plaza Company No 0038545 Fatima Jinnah Road Registered office Karachi, 75530, Pakistan +0800-13000 AVARI PLAZA, FATIMA JINNAH ROAD, KARACHI - 75530 unilever.pk

December 26th, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,By Hands & PUCARS

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Dear Sir,

Board Meeting and Closed Period - Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited

This is with reference to the subject above, the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on March 04th, 2024 at 14:30 Hrs. at the Company's Head Office, Avari Plaza, Fatima Jinnah Road, Karachi, to consider such proposals and actions as may be deemed appropriate, based on the financial results for the year ended December 31st, 2023.

The Financial Results and decisions taken by the Board will be communicated to you after the Board Meeting.

Please note that "Closed Period"for dealing in Company's shares by its Directors and Executives has been fixed from December 29th, 2023 to March 05th, 2024.

Yours faithfully,

UNILEVER PAKISTAN FOODS LIMITED

AMAN GHANCHI

COMPANY SECRETARY

Copy to: