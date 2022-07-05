Log in
    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:36 2022-07-05 am EDT
3801.00 GBX   -0.04%
02:57pBen & Jerry's sues parent Unilever to block sale of Israeli business
RE
04:37aDenmark's DecideAct Offers Strategy Execution Platform to Digitopia Clients
MT
07/04Unilever announces completion of the sale of its Tea business, ekaterra, to CVC Capital Partners Fund VIII
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Ben & Jerry's sues parent Unilever to block sale of Israeli business

07/05/2022 | 02:57pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Ben & Jerry's, a brand of Unilever, is seen on display in a store in Manhattan, New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ben & Jerry's on Tuesday sued its parent Unilever Plc to block the sale of its Israeli business to a local licensee, saying it was inconsistent with its values to sell its ice cream in the occupied West Bank.

The complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan said the sale announced on June 29 threatened to undermine the integrity of the Ben & Jerry's brand, which Ben & Jerry's board retained independence to protect when Unilever acquired the company in 2000.

An injunction against transferring the business and related trademarks to Avi Zinger, who runs American Quality Products Ltd, was essential to "protect the brand and social integrity Ben & Jerry's has spent decades building," the complaint said.

Ben & Jerry's said its board voted 5-2 to sue, with the two Unilever appointees dissenting.

Unilever did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but has defended Ben & Jerry's right to advance its socially-conscious mission.

Lawyers for Zinger also did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Last week, Zinger settled his own lawsuit against Ben & Jerry's for refusing to renew his license.

The dispute highlights challenges facing consumer brands taking a stand on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, which most countries consider illegal.

In April 2019, Airbnb reversed a five-month-old decision to stop listing properties in those settlements.

Last July, Ben & Jerry's said it would end sales in the occupied West Bank and parts of East Jerusalem, and sever its three-decade relationship with Zinger.

Israel condemned the move, and some Jewish groups accused Ben & Jerry's of anti-Semitism. Some investors, including at least seven U.S. states, divested their Unilever holdings.

Unilever has more than 400 brands including Dove soap, Hellmann's mayonnaise, Knorr soup and Vaseline skin lotion.

Ben & Jerry's was founded in a renovated gas station in 1978 by Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield.

No longer involved in Ben & Jerry's operations, they wrote in the New York Times last July that they supported Israel but opposed its "illegal occupation" of the West Bank.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Jonathan Stempel and Jessica DiNapoli


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBNB, INC. 4.55% 95.55 Delayed Quote.-45.10%
UNILEVER PLC -0.04% 3801 Delayed Quote.-3.55%
Financials
Sales 2022 57 890 M 60 371 M 60 371 M
Net income 2022 5 591 M 5 831 M 5 831 M
Net Debt 2022 24 208 M 25 246 M 25 246 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 3,89%
Capitalization 113 B 117 B 117 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 148 012
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 44,17 €
Average target price 46,23 €
Spread / Average Target 4,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating, Transformation & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-3.55%117 341
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-10.68%350 561
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-30.71%91 667
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED0.64%70 691
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-3.95%68 686
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-1.73%54 009