Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Unilever PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:59 2022-08-31 am EDT
3905.00 GBX   -0.98%
04:40aDefensive sectors drag UK's FTSE 100 down
RE
04:39aFTSE 100 Falls as Rate Rise Bets Weigh
DJ
08/29India's Reliance to develop new smartphone with Google in $25 bln 5G push
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Defensive sectors drag UK's FTSE 100 down

08/31/2022 | 04:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* BP Whiting refinery restart could begin by Wednesday - sources

* Both major UK indexes on track for monthly decline

* FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 down 0.7%

Aug 31 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 fell on Wednesday, extending losses after a sharp selloff in the previous session, as a weakness in defensive sectors such as healthcare, utilities and consumer staples weighed on the blue-chip index.

The FTSE 100 fell 0.7% in choppy trading at 0830 GMT, after its worst day in seven weeks, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index slid 0.7%.

Dragging the benchmark index lower, drugmaker AstraZeneca and Unilever fell more than 1% each, while utilities company National Grid declined 3.7%.

Meanwhile, data showed shops and supermarkets in UK posted the largest rise in prices since records dating back to 2005, reflecting a jump in food costs caused by the war in Ukraine.

Confidence among British businesses has sunk to its lowest since March 2021 as companies worry about fast-rising inflation, according to another survey, which also showed pay pressures stabilising after a recent rise.

"When we look at some of these inflation indicators, it is obviously deeply concerning because it all feeds into the idea the Bank of England has a lot more to do, which is going to compound the pressure on the economy and it is going to be harder to ultimately get under control," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.

Both the major UK indexes were headed for monthly losses, with the midcap FTSE 250 index underperforming its peer as weak economic data hit domestic companies.

Capping losses on the FTSE 100, miners added 0.6% as most base metals rose after data showed China's factory activity contracted less than expected this month.

Rate-sensitive banks gained 0.7%.

Oil major Shell fell 1.2%, tracking weak crude prices.

Losses in peer BP were capped after sources said key utilities may be repaired and running on Tuesday, clearing the path for the oil major to begin restarting its largest refinery in the U.S. Midwest.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -2.15% 10730 Delayed Quote.26.41%
BP PLC -0.53% 446.85 Delayed Quote.35.93%
FTSE 100 -0.62% 7319.24 Delayed Quote.0.58%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.64% 19038.71 Delayed Quote.-18.36%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.19% 96.66 Delayed Quote.29.12%
NATIONAL GRID PLC -3.78% 1082.5 Delayed Quote.6.10%
SHELL PLC -1.02% 2315.5 Delayed Quote.44.25%
UNILEVER PLC -1.09% 3901 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
WTI -1.94% 90.505 Delayed Quote.28.55%
All news about UNILEVER PLC
04:40aDefensive sectors drag UK's FTSE 100 down
RE
04:39aFTSE 100 Falls as Rate Rise Bets Weigh
DJ
08/29India's Reliance to develop new smartphone with Google in $25 bln 5G push
RE
08/25Unilever purchases the world's first linear alkylbenzene (LAB) surfactant made from ren..
AQ
08/25Indian shares end down as IT, derivatives expiry weigh
RE
08/25India shares up as financials gain ahead of derivatives expiry
RE
08/24Julius Baer Downgrades Unilever to Hold from Buy
MT
08/23Kenyan group sues UK government over what it calls colonial-era land theft
RE
08/23Kenyan group sues UK government over what it calls colonial-era land theft
RE
08/23Foreigners return to Indian equities on hopes over earnings
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNILEVER PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 57 854 M 57 953 M 57 953 M
Net income 2022 5 103 M 5 111 M 5 111 M
Net Debt 2022 22 722 M 22 761 M 22 761 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 3,72%
Capitalization 117 B 117 B 117 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
EV / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 148 012
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 45,92 €
Average target price 48,78 €
Spread / Average Target 6,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating, Transformation & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-0.05%117 091
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-14.30%334 399
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-30.55%91 763
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED12.68%78 487
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-7.43%65 895
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC4.01%55 061