EquityIs: Celebrating five women leaders driving growth and change

The World Economic Forum estimates that empowering women to participate equally in the global economy could add $28 trillion in global domestic product (GDP) growth by 2025.

However, economic inclusion of women isn't an automatic outcome of diversity. The biases and structural inequalities that contribute to inequality in society can still be barriers in the workplaces.

As Evelyn Espinal, Global Head of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion acknowledges: "Efforts to simply increase representation of under-represented identity groups are ultimately unsustainable without addressing the societal 'isms' (such as sexism, racism, ableism or ageism) that negatively impact our communities, our consumers and our employees."

It's why Unilever's ED&I strategy focuses on ensuring equity for our people, in our brands for our suppliers and in our communities.

And on International Women's Day, we're taking the opportunity to recognise the work that goes on every day to remove the obstacles and barriers that ensure that all employees benefit from an inclusive and fair workplace.