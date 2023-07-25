The FTSE 100 closed Tuesday up 0.2% to 7691 points, supported mainly by miners as investors focus on the U.S. Federal Reserve and the ECB meeting later in the week. Miner Antofagasta shares rose 6.6%, followed by Anglo American, up 4.8%, amid signs that Chinese government might provide more support for the economy, IG analysts say in a note. However, consumer goods company Unilever was the index's main riser, with shares closing up 4.3% after reporting better-than-expected sales growth in 2Q

COMPANIES NEWS:

Unite Group Completes GBP300 Mln Capital Raise

Unite Group on Tuesday said it raised 300 million pounds ($384.8 million) via a share placing and retail offer at 905 pence a share.

Compass Group Backs Full-Year View After 3Q Organic Revenue Growth

Compass Group on Tuesday backed its full-year guidance after organic revenue grew in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Wickes Group Backs 2023 Guidance After Return to Growth in 2Q

Wickes Group said Tuesday that it had an improved second-quarter performance with like-for-like sales growing 3% compared with a 1.8% fall for the first quarter, and backed its full-year guidance.

Unilever 2Q Sales Growth Beat Market Views as Prices Outweighed Volume Slip

Unilever said Tuesday that its second-quarter sales growth beat expectations, as price increases outweighed a slight decline in volumes, and it raised full-year guidance.

Paragon Banking Backs FY 2023 Guidance After 3Q Loan Book Growth

Paragon Banking Group on Tuesday backed its full-year guidance as it reported a rise in its net loan book for the three first quarters of its fiscal year, driven by new advances and strong retentions.

888 Holdings Names Per Widerstrom as New CEO

888 Holdings said Tuesday that it has appointed Per Widerstrom as chief executive officer from Oct. 16.

Hochschild's Gold, Silver Production Rose on Quarter But Fell on Year

Hochschild Mining said on Tuesday that second-quarter silver and gold production rose sequentially, but fell on year.

Games Workshop FY 2023 Profit, Revenue Rose on Growth Across All Major Markets

Games Workshop Group said Tuesday that fiscal 2023 pretax profit and revenue rose after delivering growth in all major countries.

Croda 1H Pretax Profit Fell on Lower Sales; Backs Full-Year Guidance

Croda said Tuesday that first-half pretax profit fell as sales were hurt by customers reducing inventory levels in consumer, crop and industrial markets, and backed its guidance for the year.

Brighton Pier 1H Earnings After Tax Below Views; Performance Hurt by Economic Pressures

Brighton Pier Group said Tuesday that first-half earnings after tax are expected to be below market expectations as its performance has been hurt by lower sales and inflationary cost measures.

Anglesey Mining to Raise GBP500,000 via Share placing

Anglesey Mining said Tuesday that it is planning to raise 500,000 pounds ($641,300) via a share placing and will use the money toward the Northern Copper Zone at Parys Mountain in North Wales, the Grangesberg iron ore mine in Sweden and for working capital.

Bridgepoint Backs 2023 Guidance After 1H Pretax Profit, Fee Earnings Growth

Bridgepoint Group on Tuesday backed its full-year guidance after pretax profit for the first half of the year rose on fee-related earnings growth.

FireAngel Safety Shares Drop on Lower 1H Sales, Widened Loss

FireAngel Safety Technology Group shares fell Tuesday after the company said it expects to report lower first half sales and a widened pretax loss as difficult business conditions persisted.

SThree Sees FY 2023 in Line With Views After 1H Pretax Profit Fell

SThree on Tuesday said it expects fiscal 2023 results to be in line with views as it posted a fall in pretax profit for the first half of the year due to planned investment and headcount growth.

Smart Metering Backs Full-Year View After 1H Revenue Rise

Smart Metering Systems said Tuesday that it expects to meet full-year views after index-linked annualized recurring revenue rose sequentially in the firs half of the year.

Northcoders 1H Revenue Rose; Gets Contract From England's Department for Education

Northcoders Group said Tuesday that revenue in the first half rose, that it is confident of achieving more growth in the full year, and that it has secured further funding of 4.5 million pounds ($5.8 million) from the Department for Education in England.

Reach PLC 1H Profit Dropped on Higher Costs, But Backs 2023 Views

Reach PLC said Tuesday that pretax profit for its first half dropped, reflecting a fall in revenue and an on-year increase in adjusted items and expenses, though it still expects to meet 2023 market views.

JTC Sees 2023 Results at Least in Line With Market Expectations

JTC PLC said Tuesday that it expects results for 2023 to be at least in line with market expectations, but that underlying Ebitda margin is at the lower end of the medium-term guidance range of 33% to 38% as it continues to invest to drive growth.

Ceres Power Shares Fall on Lower 2023 Revenue Views After China JV Delays

Ceres Power Holdings shares fell on Tuesday after the group said revenue for 2023 is expected to come in below expectations due to delays at its China joint ventures.

Hummingbird Resources Swung to Positive 2Q Ebitda, Gold Production Rose

Hummingbird Resources said Tuesday that swung to positive second-quarter earnings and that it expects its Yanfolila gold mine in Mali to meet its full-year production target after a rise in production in the second quarter.

WANdisco Shares Dive as Trading Resumes After Suspension, Fundraising

Shares of WANdisco fell 96% on Tuesday after the company returned from suspension having published its 2022 accounts and raised funds.

City of London Investment Group Shares Fall on FY 2023 Profit-Slip Warning

City of London Investment Group shares fell Tuesday after it said it expects a slip in fiscal 2023 pretax profit reflecting higher overheads, though funds under management rose.

Aeorema Communications Sees Higher FY 2023 Revenue, Profit After Strong 2H

Aeorema Communications said Tuesday that it expects to report a rise in turnover and pretax profit for fiscal 2023 after a strong second-half performance which is expected to continue throughout the new year.

ITM Power Delays Publishing FY 2023 Results Again; Backs Guidance

ITM Power said Tuesday that it was further delaying the publication of results for fiscal 2023 to Aug. 17, but backed its guidance for the year.

Yu Group Lifts Targets as 2023 Results Seen Ahead of Views

Yu Group on Tuesday said it expects to report 2023 results substantially ahead of market views given revenue and earnings margin acceleration in the first half of the year.

Tristel Sees FY 2023 Revenue, Profit Beating Views

Tristel on Tuesday said it expects to report revenue and profit for fiscal 2023 ahead of views, driven by robust demand for its products across all of its markets.

Diaceutics 1H Revenue, Order Book Rose Significantly; Backs 2023 Outlook

Diaceutics said Tuesday that first-half revenue grew significantly, and backed its full-year outlook as strong order book growth has provided good visibility.

Eurocell 1H Sales Fell But 2023 Guidance Backed With Stronger 2H Seen

Eurocell said Tuesday that sales for the first half year were down 2% on lower repair, maintenance and improvement activity and a weaker new build market, but maintained its full-year guidance with a stronger second half expected.

Microlise Is Confident It Will Meet 2023 Views After 1H Growth

Microlise Group on Tuesday said it is confident it will meet market views for 2023 as it expects to post revenue growth for the first half of the year, driven by demand from original equipment manufacturer customers.

Ergomed Expects to Meet Full-Year Market Views After 1H Revenue Rise

Ergomed said Tuesday that revenue grew 10% in the first half of 2023, and that revenue and earnings are expected to be in line with market views.

Pebble Group Saw Growth in All Metrics in 1H; To Meet 2023 Market Views

Pebble Group said Tuesday that it experienced growth in all its major financial metrics in the first half of the year and that it expects to perform in line with market expectations for the year.

Esken CFO Lewis Girdwood Steps Down

Esken said Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer Lewis Girdwood has resigned with immediate effect.

Alpha Group International Expects to Meet 2023 Management Views After 1H Revenue Rise

Alpha Group International said Tuesday that revenue rose in the first half of 2023 on a strong performance from both its businesses, and that it expects to meet full-year management views.

N4 Pharma Shares Rise After Further Nuvec Patent Granted in US

Shares in N4 Pharma jumped on Tuesday after the group said it has been granted a further patent application for its Nuvec cancer treatment in the United States, and that its chairman is stepping down.

Fadel Partners Sees 2023 Revenue in Line With Views

Fadel Partners said Tuesday that 2023 revenue is expected to be in line with market expectations of $14.6 million, and that services revenue is expected to fall on the successful completion of a number of service contracts.

Destiny Pharma's Former Chair Nigel Rudd Returns to the Role

Destiny Pharma said Tuesday that Nigel Rudd will be returning as chairman effective immediately.

Trackwise Designs Terminates Contract with Manufacturer; Seeks Redress

Trackwise Designs said Tuesday that it intends to seek full redress for a customer's breach of commercial order. It said its customer, a U.K. electric vehicle original equipment manufacturer, failed to remedy a material breach of a commercial order within 30 days, despite Trackwise's notice requiring it to do so, and it has been forced to terminate the order.

