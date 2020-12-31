Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Unilever PLC    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 12/31 05:27:25 am
4383 GBX   -2.19%
04:32aFTSE 100 set for worst year since 2008 financial crisis
RE
12/30UNILEVER : Stranded far from home when India locked down
PU
12/29UK blue chips hit 9-month high on Brexit trade deal cheer
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FTSE 100 set for worst year since 2008 financial crisis

12/31/2020 | 04:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 down 14.3% so far in 2020

* Britain tightens COVID-19 restrictions

* UK exits EU's orbit at 2300 GMT

* Countrywide surges after accepting buyout offer

* FTSE 100 down 1.7%, FTSE 250 off 1.0%

Dec 31 (Reuters) - London stocks fell in thin trading on Thursday, on course for their worst year since the 2008 financial crisis, as the United Kingdom widened restrictions to stem a new variant of the coronavirus that is raging across the country.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 lost 1.7%, with consumer and financial stocks, mainly Unilever, Diageo and HSBC Holdings, weighing on the index.

"Although markets may have some short-term nerves, UK equity markets should appreciate strongly in 2021, along with equities globally, propelled by an ocean of zero percent central bank money and a post-COVID-19 economic recovery," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

The FTSE 100 has lost 14.3% in value this year, shaping up to be its worst since a 31% plunge in 2008 and underperforming its European peers by a wide margin, as pandemic-driven lockdowns battered the economy and led to mass layoffs.

Coronavirus infection numbers have risen sharply in Britain over the last two weeks, driven in part by a new strain that is up to 70% more transmissible than the original, leading to strictest restrictions.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index, considered a barometer of Brexit sentiment, was down 1%, looking set to end the year 6.2% lower. UK markets will be closed on Friday for New Year's Day.

The United Kingdom exits the European Union at the stroke of midnight in Brussels, or 2300 London time (GMT), when Britain leaves de-facto membership that continued after it formally left the bloc on Jan. 31.

In company news, real estate agent Countrywide jumped 12% after accepting realty management firm Connells Ltd's sweetened buyout offer that gives it an enterprise value of about 223.1 million pounds ($304.06 million).

British transport operator FirstGroup Plc rose 1.7% after selling three properties related to its Greyhound bus service for $137 million. (Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COUNTRYWIDE PLC 12.36% 389.61 Delayed Quote.0.87%
DIAGEO PLC -2.24% 2921.5 Delayed Quote.-6.55%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.36% 0.89884 Delayed Quote.7.36%
FIRSTGROUP 1.49% 75.1 Delayed Quote.-40.99%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -1.15% 378.6 Delayed Quote.-35.29%
UNILEVER PLC -2.37% 4371 Delayed Quote.3.00%
All news about UNILEVER PLC
04:32aFTSE 100 set for worst year since 2008 financial crisis
RE
12/30UNILEVER : Stranded far from home when India locked down
PU
12/29UK blue chips hit 9-month high on Brexit trade deal cheer
RE
12/29ELSE NUTRITION : Hires New Operational Team Members as Part of North American Ex..
MT
12/29UK blue chips hit 9-month high on Brexit trade deal cheer
RE
12/24UNILEVER : research identifies mouthwash technology with potential to reduce vir..
AQ
12/24UNILEVER THE : Vegetarian Butcher launches in Latin America and China in partner..
AQ
12/23UNILEVER : The Vegetarian Butcher launches in Latin America and China in partner..
PU
12/23Unilever expands Burger King tie-up to launch plant-based Whopper in Latin Am..
RE
12/23EQS-NEWS : [9911.HK] Newborn Town Inc. was Awarded as one of the 50 Most Innovat..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 50 607 M 62 181 M 62 181 M
Net income 2020 5 848 M 7 185 M 7 185 M
Net Debt 2020 22 474 M 27 613 M 27 613 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
Yield 2020 3,31%
Capitalization 130 B 160 B 160 B
EV / Sales 2020 3,02x
EV / Sales 2021 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 149 867
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 4 824,74 GBX
Last Close Price 4 481,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER PLC3.00%159 829
THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY10.30%341 615
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.27.22%94 965
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED25.10%77 271
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY23.08%72 628
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC8.21%64 204
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ