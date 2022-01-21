Log in
    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/21 11:35:21 am
3675 GBX   +0.53%
11:39aGlaxo Unit Valuation Boost Looks Less Likely as Unilever Walks -- Market Insight
DJ
11:11aEuropean ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
05:51aIndian Indices Close the Week in Red; Bajaj Finserv Slumps 5%
MT
Glaxo Unit Valuation Boost Looks Less Likely as Unilever Walks -- Market Insight

01/21/2022 | 11:39am EST
Commentary by Adrià Calatayud


Unilever's unwillingness to increase its offer for GlaxoSmithKline's consumer-healthcare business beyond the around $68 billion that were rejected as too low might temper expectations at the pharmaceutical company over the valuation potential buyers would be ready to pay.

Glaxo last year set out plans for a demerger of the business in mid-2022, but activist hedge fund Elliott Management in July urged the company to explore a sale rather than a spinoff.

Glaxo, which has a 68% stake in the unit with the remaining 32% owned by Pfizer, said Unilever's proposals fundamentally undervalued the business and its future prospects.

Unilever's decision to effectively walk away from the deal came after facing strong pushback from its own investors when the approach became public, which suggests not all market players share Glaxo's views on how much the business is worth.

Procter & Gamble, which had been cited by analysts as a potential suitor for Glaxo's consumer-healthcare business along with Reckitt Benckiser and Nestlé, ruled itself out when CEO Jon Moeller said Wednesday that the company didn't need big acquisitions.

Analysts at Berenberg earlier this week said Unilever's bid valued Glaxo's consumer business at 19.8 times its forecast Ebitda for 2021, a 15% premium to the average in the household and personal-care goods industry. S

Shares in Glaxo closed 1.8% lower in London Thursday, erasing their gains earlier in the week on news of Unilever's approach.


Market Insights are commentary that is independent of the news coverage by reporters at The Wall Street Journal.


Write to Adrià Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-21-22 1139ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 0.49% 1647.2 Delayed Quote.1.87%
NESTLÉ S.A. -0.13% 121.04 Delayed Quote.-4.90%
PFIZER, INC. -1.94% 52.9444 Delayed Quote.-8.47%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 0.91% 163.33 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 0.06% 6444 Delayed Quote.1.31%
S&P 500 0.04% 4483.11 Delayed Quote.-5.95%
UNILEVER PLC 0.27% 3675 Delayed Quote.-7.35%
Financials
Sales 2021 52 151 M 59 134 M 59 134 M
Net income 2021 5 808 M 6 585 M 6 585 M
Net Debt 2021 22 974 M 26 051 M 26 051 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 3,86%
Capitalization 112 B 128 B 128 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,60x
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 148 949
Free-Float 97,4%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 43,93 €
Average target price 50,71 €
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-7.35%127 745
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-0.97%388 325
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-18.68%108 366
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-4.16%71 483
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-1.50%70 201
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC1.31%62 649