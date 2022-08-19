Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Unilever PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30 2022-08-19 am EDT
3996.25 GBX   +1.48%
11:24aGREEN CLEANING : powering the transition to circular chemistry
PU
06:58aIndian shares fall over 1%, bank stocks weigh
RE
08/17Unilever Secures Support From Key Activist Investor for Sustainability Push
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Green cleaning: powering the transition to circular chemistry

08/19/2022 | 11:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Until now the chemistry that provides the cleaning power of many laundry and detergent products has relied on ingredients derived from fossil fuels, also known as black carbon.

But a new range of renewable and biodegradable products from Spanish chemicals company Cepsa Química is helping to transition these carbon-intensive ingredients to circular chemistry.

This surfactant is known as NextLab linear alkylbenzene (LAB) and is made using green carbon derived from biomass. It's renewable and biodegradable, and it provides the same properties and cleaning performance as LAB created from black carbon.

And in a potentially ground-breaking move for circular chemistry, Unilever is the first company to buy NextLab LAB and use it in our production.

What we'll use LAB for

Unilever will use NextLab LAB to make linear alkylbenzene sulfonate (LAS), the world's largest-volume synthetic surfactant and our most-used surfactant by volume too. It's a key raw material used in many of our brands, including Persil, Cif and Sunlight.

That's because surfactants are a vital ingredient in cleaning products. They work as 'surface active agents' to 'stir up' activity on the surface you're cleaning, whether that's a mark on a jumper or grease on a plate. Their activity breaks up stains and suspends the 'dirt' in water so that it can then be easily removed in the wash.

Currently, all LAS surfactant is made from black carbon from fossil fuels. Using LAB (which is created from renewable biomass to make LAS) is a more sustainable way to produce this key raw material. And that's not all. In Unilever's Home Care business, 46% of our cleaning products' carbon footprint comes from the chemicals used to make them, so using chemicals derived from renewable feedstocks will reduce their carbon impact too.

Fuelling the transition to circular chemistry at scale

Achieving circular chemistry requires a period of transition and a phased approach to renewable and recycled feedstocks. As it stands, 85% of carbon demand in the chemical and derived materials sector is still met by black carbon from fossil sources. To create the change to more sustainable sources requires greater demand for it.

This means that Cepsa Química is using a 'Mass Balance' process to create NextLab LAB, which sees traditional black carbon sources blended and co-processed with sustainable green sources and tracked to ensure an appropriate volume of green carbon in the LAS produced. In other words, mass balance allows material from fossil fuels and from green or recycled sources to be mixed while the amount form each source is monitored.

"We are determined to accompany our customers in their progress towards the development of products that are increasingly more environmentally friendly," says Cepsa Química Head of Chemicals Paloma Alonso.

Manufacturing surfactants in this way is not only the most viable short-term alternative to purely fossil-carbon derived products, it's also a vital stepping stone in the shift from petrochemical to renewable feedstocks.

Using a mass balance approach allows us to start transitioning from black carbon sources to renewable alternatives that offer the same quality cleaning that our consumers expect and love in our brands

Unilever's Head of Procurement, Home Care, Kirsten Tosin.

"We are delighted to be the first buyers of NextLab and hope fellow suppliers and industry players will follow suit in exploring more sustainable and affordable alternatives as we work together to transform the industry from being heavily reliant on fossil-fuels to using renewable and recycled sources instead."

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 15:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNILEVER PLC
11:24aGREEN CLEANING : powering the transition to circular chemistry
PU
06:58aIndian shares fall over 1%, bank stocks weigh
RE
08/17Unilever Secures Support From Key Activist Investor for Sustainability Push
MT
08/17NELSON PELTZ : investor Peltz supportive of sustainability drive
RE
08/17Unilever - Helping smallholder cocoa farmers in Cote d'Ivoire secure land rights
AQ
08/17Indian shares rise, BSE index touches four-month high at over 60,000
RE
08/16Exclusive-P&G faces reckoning over Charmin, Bounty supply chain
RE
08/16Pandora Hires Unilever Global VP as Chief Marketing Officer
MT
08/16Analysis-Ben & Jerry's Unilever fight shows risks of ceding control
RE
08/10UNILEVER : Helping smallholder cocoa farmers in Côte d'Ivoire secure land rights
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNILEVER PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 57 854 M 58 646 M 58 646 M
Net income 2022 5 103 M 5 172 M 5 172 M
Net Debt 2022 22 722 M 23 033 M 23 033 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,8x
Yield 2022 3,66%
Capitalization 119 B 120 B 120 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,44x
EV / Sales 2023 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 148 012
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 46,63 €
Average target price 48,78 €
Spread / Average Target 4,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating, Transformation & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-0.19%120 311
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-8.44%357 883
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-23.93%100 636
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED13.62%79 054
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-2.92%69 107
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC2.71%55 950