Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Unilever PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:05 2023-03-09 am EST
4112.00 GBX   -0.29%
01:25pMenu Trends 2023 : Look what's cooking
PU
01:25pUnilever : Food Solutions identifies the top future menu trends
PU
01:15pUnilever : reveals influencers can switch people on to sustainable living
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Menu trends 2023: Look what's cooking

03/09/2023 | 01:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With over 250 professional chefs working in over 70 different countries, Unilever Food Solutions (UFS) is at the top table when it comes to defining what's on the menu in global food trends.

In fact, spotting what is working, or not working, in professional kitchens is an inherent part of the job for this chef-to-chef global network that specialises in dishing up both trusted Unilever brands and quality food solutions.

Representing 20% of Unilever's Nutrition business group and with double-digit growth in 2022 allowing it to almost regain pre-pandemic volumes, UFS now reaches almost 2 million customers worldwide.

"Not only do we have a truly global presence, our business model also helps us to be very close to the end-users in the market," says Star Chen, EVP of Unilever Food Solutions.

"Our chefs work very closely with our customers and get a real sense of what they and their guests want and need."

This year's Future Menu Trends Report suggests that while diners are looking for options that are healthy both for them and the planet, they are also looking for adventure and surprise when eating out.

Chefs and operators, for their part, are looking for solutions to a deficit in skilled labour, the fast-growing demand for lower carbon, plant-based recipes and the ongoing issue of food waste and its direct correlation with profit loss.

The report addresses these issues through a collection of recipes that celebrate making the most of sustainable produce, tips on how to upskill cooking techniques and a unique plug-and-play format that makes implementing the new trends simple.

So, what can we expect from the culinary world in 2023?

Attachments

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 18:24:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UNILEVER PLC
01:25pMenu Trends 2023 : Look what's cooking
PU
01:25pUnilever : Food Solutions identifies the top future menu trends
PU
01:15pUnilever : reveals influencers can switch people on to sustainable living
PU
03/08Unilever : The women behind our business and brands
PU
03/07Celebrating five women leaders driving growth and change
AQ
03/06#equityis : Celebrating five women leaders driving growth and change
PU
03/06Bath & Body Works adds director, Third Point backs off proxy fight
RE
03/06Sunsilk launch looks to get ahead in Ethiopian haircare
AQ
03/03We're making it our business to protect and restore nature
AQ
03/01FTSE 100 Closes Up After Lift From BOE's Bailey -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNILEVER PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 59 675 M 63 049 M 63 049 M
Net income 2022 5 623 M 5 941 M 5 941 M
Net Debt 2022 22 438 M 23 706 M 23 706 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 3,72%
Capitalization 117 B 124 B 124 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 148 012
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 46,24 €
Average target price 47,75 €
Spread / Average Target 3,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating, Transformation & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-1.39%123 613
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-9.22%324 571
ESTEE LAUDER0.15%88 762
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-2.92%71 267
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-9.25%59 754
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT4.10%26 744