Menu trends 2023: Look what's cooking

With over 250 professional chefs working in over 70 different countries, Unilever Food Solutions (UFS) is at the top table when it comes to defining what's on the menu in global food trends.

In fact, spotting what is working, or not working, in professional kitchens is an inherent part of the job for this chef-to-chef global network that specialises in dishing up both trusted Unilever brands and quality food solutions.

Representing 20% of Unilever's Nutrition business group and with double-digit growth in 2022 allowing it to almost regain pre-pandemic volumes, UFS now reaches almost 2 million customers worldwide.

"Not only do we have a truly global presence, our business model also helps us to be very close to the end-users in the market," says Star Chen, EVP of Unilever Food Solutions.

"Our chefs work very closely with our customers and get a real sense of what they and their guests want and need."

This year's Future Menu Trends Report suggests that while diners are looking for options that are healthy both for them and the planet, they are also looking for adventure and surprise when eating out.

Chefs and operators, for their part, are looking for solutions to a deficit in skilled labour, the fast-growing demand for lower carbon, plant-based recipes and the ongoing issue of food waste and its direct correlation with profit loss.

The report addresses these issues through a collection of recipes that celebrate making the most of sustainable produce, tips on how to upskill cooking techniques and a unique plug-and-play format that makes implementing the new trends simple.

So, what can we expect from the culinary world in 2023?