UNILEVER PLC

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
03/19 12:38:02 pm
3952 GBX   -1.30%
03/19Preview -- Barron's
DJ
03/19UNILEVER  : How we're protecting forests and those who depend on them
PU
03/19Indian Stocks Break Five-Day Losing Streak on Friday; Hindustan Unilever Soars 4%
MT
Preview -- Barron's

03/19/2021 | 09:46pm EDT
Monday 3/22

The National Association of Realtors reports existing-home sales for February. Consensus estimate is for a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.55 million homes sold, slightly lower than the January data. The median existing-home sales price was $303,900 in January, up 14.1% year over year, as housing inventory hit a record low.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago releases its National Activity index for February. Economists forecast a 0.68 reading, about even with January's 0.66. A positive reading indicates that the economy is growing faster than historical trends.

Unilever hosts an investor presentation to discuss its U.S. operations.

Tuesday 3/23

Adobe, IHS Markit, and GameStop report quarterly results.

The Census Bureau reports new single-family home sales for February. Expectations are for a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 900,000 homes sold, slightly lower than the January figure. New-home sales are just off their post-financial-crisis peak set last July.

Wednesday 3/24

General Mills releases fiscal third-quarter earnings.

The Census Bureau releases the durable goods report for February. The consensus call is for new orders of manufactured durable goods to rise 0.5% month over month to $258 billion. Excluding transportation, new orders are also seen gaining 0.5%. This compares with increases of 3.4% and 1.3%, respectively, in January.

IHS Markit releases both its Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers' indexes for March. Economists forecast a 58.8 reading for the Manufacturing PMI and a 59.8 reading for the Services PMI, both similar to the February data. Last month, the composite reading for both PMIs hit a six-year high.

Thursday 3/25

Honeywell International hosts a webcast to discuss its sustainability initiatives.

Huntington Bancshares and TCF Financial hold special shareholder meetings to seek approval for their $6 billion merger, first announced in December. The combined company would be one of the 10 largest regional banks in the U.S.

Friday 3/26

The Bureau of Economic Analysis reports personal income and spending data for February. Income is projected to decline 7.5% month over month, compared with a 10% jump in January. Spending is expected to be flat, after increasing 2.4% previously. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, the Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge, is seen rising 1.5% year over year, matching the January data.

To subscribe to Barron's, visit http://www.barrons.com/subscribe

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-19-21 2145ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE INC. 0.53% 441.5 Delayed Quote.-12.19%
GAMESTOP CORP. -0.73% 200.27 Delayed Quote.963.00%
GENERAL MILLS, INC. 0.28% 60.07 Delayed Quote.1.87%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. -0.98% 212.91 Delayed Quote.0.10%
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED -2.26% 15.98 Delayed Quote.29.45%
TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION -1.92% 47.51 Delayed Quote.30.85%
UNILEVER PLC -1.30% 3952 Delayed Quote.-10.02%
Financials
Sales 2021 51 165 M 60 907 M 60 907 M
Net income 2021 6 073 M 7 230 M 7 230 M
Net Debt 2021 20 703 M 24 645 M 24 645 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
Yield 2021 3,75%
Capitalization 121 B 144 B 144 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,76x
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 148 949
Free-Float 98,1%
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 4 550,21 GBX
Last Close Price 3 952,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-10.02%144 664
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-8.00%316 576
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.7.15%105 037
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-3.35%71 607
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-11.04%64 219
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-3.49%61 806
