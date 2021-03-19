Preview -- Barron's

Monday 3/22

The National Association of Realtors reports existing-home sales for February. Consensus estimate is for a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.55 million homes sold, slightly lower than the January data. The median existing-home sales price was $303,900 in January, up 14.1% year over year, as housing inventory hit a record low.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago releases its National Activity index for February. Economists forecast a 0.68 reading, about even with January's 0.66. A positive reading indicates that the economy is growing faster than historical trends.

Unilever hosts an investor presentation to discuss its U.S. operations.

Tuesday 3/23

Adobe, IHS Markit, and GameStop report quarterly results.

The Census Bureau reports new single-family home sales for February. Expectations are for a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 900,000 homes sold, slightly lower than the January figure. New-home sales are just off their post-financial-crisis peak set last July.

Wednesday 3/24

General Mills releases fiscal third-quarter earnings.

The Census Bureau releases the durable goods report for February. The consensus call is for new orders of manufactured durable goods to rise 0.5% month over month to $258 billion. Excluding transportation, new orders are also seen gaining 0.5%. This compares with increases of 3.4% and 1.3%, respectively, in January.

IHS Markit releases both its Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers' indexes for March. Economists forecast a 58.8 reading for the Manufacturing PMI and a 59.8 reading for the Services PMI, both similar to the February data. Last month, the composite reading for both PMIs hit a six-year high.

Thursday 3/25

Honeywell International hosts a webcast to discuss its sustainability initiatives.

Huntington Bancshares and TCF Financial hold special shareholder meetings to seek approval for their $6 billion merger, first announced in December. The combined company would be one of the 10 largest regional banks in the U.S.

Friday 3/26

The Bureau of Economic Analysis reports personal income and spending data for February. Income is projected to decline 7.5% month over month, compared with a 10% jump in January. Spending is expected to be flat, after increasing 2.4% previously. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, the Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge, is seen rising 1.5% year over year, matching the January data.

To subscribe to Barron's, visit http://www.barrons.com/subscribe

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-19-21 2145ET