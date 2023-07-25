0954 GMT - Unilever is the most mentioned company across news items over the past two hours, according to Factiva data. The Anglo-Dutch retailer--which owns consumer brands like Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Dove soap and Domestos cleaning products--posted better-than-expected underlying sales growth of 7.9% for the second quarter of the year. The increase was driven by price increases despite a slight fall in volumes. Unilever also raised its full-year sales growth guidance. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (michael.susin@wsj.com)
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-25-23 0609ET