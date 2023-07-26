UNILEVER HOUSE, BLACKFRIARS, LONDON, ENGLAND
(Address of principal executive office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports
under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper
as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper
as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ☐
Signatures
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
UNILEVER PLC
/S/ M VARSELLONA
BY M VARSELLONA
CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER AND GROUP SECRETARY
Date: 26 July 2023
TABLE OF CONTENTS EXHIBIT INDEX
This Report on Form 6-K contains the following:
|Exhibit
|99.1
|Stock exchange announcement dated
|July 26, 2023
|Entitled
2023 First Half Results
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Unilever plc published this content on 26 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2023 18:05:00 UTC.