UNILEVER PLC : Bernstein maintains a Sell rating
Today at 01:40 pm
Bernstein is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price remains set at GBX 3800.
|Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:02 2023-08-14 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4096.00 GBX
|+0.33%
|+0.13%
|-2.06%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-2.06%
|130 B $
|-0.52%
|70 935 M $
|-3.91%
|63 573 M $
|-32.73%
|59 913 M $
|0.00%
|45 421 M $
|+13.15%
|30 108 M $
|+18.48%
|12 589 M $
|+0.61%
|12 041 M $
|+12.96%
|9 002 M $
|+17.12%
|6 760 M $