UNILEVER PLC : JP Morgan gives a Sell rating
Today at 06:21 am
JP Morgan is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price remains unchanged at GBX 3900.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 06:41:15 2023-09-01 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4037.00 GBX
|-0.12%
|-0.06%
|-3.54%
|12:21pm
|UNILEVER PLC : JP Morgan gives a Sell rating
|MD
|Aug. 31
|PepsiCo, Unilever Reportedly Refuse to Reduce Prices, France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire Says
|MT
|PepsiCo, Unilever Refuse to Cut Prices, France's Finance Minister Says
|MT
|French Finance Minister Calls on Nestlé, Unilever to Do More in Fight Against Inflation
|MT
|France reaches agreement with food retailers and producers to cut prices - Le Maire
|RE
|FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER LE MAIRE: UNILEVER AND NESTLE AMONG COM…
|RE
|Why is France struggling to lower supermarket prices?
|RE
|UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 30
|RE
|Unilever Wins US Lawsuit Over Ben & Jerry's Sales Boycott in Israeli-occupied Palestinian Territories
|MT
|Unilever beats shareholder case over Ben & Jerry's Israel boycott
|RE
|Global investors show new interest in Reliance Retail, Ambani says
|RE
|UNILEVER PLC : Receives a Sell rating from Bernstein
|MD
|UNILEVER PLC : Sell rating from JP Morgan
|MD
|Food tech company ENOUGH raises 40 million euros
|RE
|Ex-Trump administration officials target corporate diversity efforts
|RE
|From Mad Men to machines? Big advertisers shift to AI
|RE
|Strong international sales boosted Walmart's quarterly results
|RE
|Japanese Trading Giant Mitsui Invests in U.S. Regenerative Farming Company -- OPIS
|DJ
|Witan Investment first half net asset value rises after profit swing
|AN
|UNILEVER PLC : Bernstein maintains a Sell rating
|MD
|Unilever to Review Russian Business Amid Plea from Ukrainian Soldier, CEO Says
|MT
|Murray International Trust underperforms reference; manager to retire
|AN
|UNILEVER PLC : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
|MD
|Maersk warns of container shipping demand drop
|RE
