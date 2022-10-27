Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Unilever PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:32 2022-10-27 am EDT
3883.00 GBX   +0.36%
05:07aUNILEVER PLC : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
MD
04:54aShell and Unilever boost the FTSE 100
MS
04:36aTOP NEWS: Unilever achieves strong quarterly growth in all units
AI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UNILEVER PLC : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating

10/27/2022 | 05:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JP Morgan analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price remains set at GBX 3600.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about UNILEVER PLC
05:07aUNILEVER PLC : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
MD
04:54aShell and Unilever boost the FTSE 100
MS
04:36aTOP NEWS: Unilever achieves strong quarterly growth in all units
AI
04:05aUK stocks rise as investors count on upbeat earnings
RE
02:54aLONDON BRIEFING: Shell back in black; Lloyds income growth "robust"
AI
02:36aUnilever Raises FY22 Guidance As Q3 Underlying Sales Growth Surges 11%
MT
02:24aUnilever : Another strong quarter of growth with sales guidance raised
PU
02:15aUnilever : Q3 2022 Highlights
PU
02:14aUnilever quarterly sales rise 10.6%, raises full-year forecast
RE
01:21aTop firms pile pressure on countries for mandatory nature reporting
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNILEVER PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 58 483 M 58 877 M 58 877 M
Net income 2022 5 343 M 5 379 M 5 379 M
Net Debt 2022 22 536 M 22 688 M 22 688 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 3,79%
Capitalization 113 B 114 B 114 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 148 012
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 44,60 €
Average target price 47,61 €
Spread / Average Target 6,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating, Transformation & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-1.94%113 734
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-19.44%312 279
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-44.35%73 560
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED6.13%71 824
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-14.74%61 249
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT11.03%22 915