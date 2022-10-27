Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
Unilever PLC
News
Summary
ULVR
GB00B10RZP78
UNILEVER PLC
(ULVR)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
05:32 2022-10-27 am EDT
3883.00
GBX
+0.36%
05:07a
UNILEVER PLC : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
MD
04:54a
Shell and Unilever boost the FTSE 100
04:36a
TOP NEWS: Unilever achieves strong quarterly growth in all units
AI
UNILEVER PLC : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
10/27/2022 | 05:07am EDT
JP Morgan analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price remains set at GBX 3600.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Analyst Recommendations on UNILEVER PLC
05:07a
UNILEVER PLC : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
MD
10/24
UNILEVER PLC : UBS reiterates its Sell rating
MD
10/18
RBC Boosts Price Target on Unilever to GBP39 From GBP36, Maintains Sector Perform Ratin..
MT
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
58 483 M
58 877 M
58 877 M
Net income 2022
5 343 M
5 379 M
5 379 M
Net Debt 2022
22 536 M
22 688 M
22 688 M
P/E ratio 2022
21,3x
Yield 2022
3,79%
Capitalization
113 B
114 B
114 B
EV / Sales 2022
2,32x
EV / Sales 2023
2,22x
Nbr of Employees
148 012
Free-Float
95,2%
More Financials
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
44,60 €
Average target price
47,61 €
Spread / Average Target
6,77%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Jope
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen
Chairman
Richard Slater
Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe
Chief Operating, Transformation & People Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
UNILEVER PLC
-1.94%
113 734
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
-19.44%
312 279
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.
-44.35%
73 560
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED
6.13%
71 824
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
-14.74%
61 249
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
11.03%
22 915
More Results
