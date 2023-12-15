UNILEVER PLC : Jefferies reaffirms its Sell rating
December 15, 2023 at 04:20 am EST
Jefferies reiterate its Sell rating. The target price continues to be set at GBX 3300.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
