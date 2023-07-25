UNILEVER PLC : RBC sticks Neutral
Today at 10:41 am
James Edwardes Jones from RBC retains his Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price is still set at GBX 3800.
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11:07:19 2023-07-25 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4203.75 GBX
|+4.61%
|+4.88%
|+0.71%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+0.79%
|130 B $
|+0.80%
|74 097 M $
|-1.67%
|64 275 M $
|-28.90%
|63 276 M $
|0.00%
|46 264 M $
|+9.79%
|28 858 M $
|+18.40%
|12 955 M $
|+1.23%
|12 244 M $
|+4.93%
|8 456 M $
|+20.62%
|6 874 M $