UNILEVER PLC : Sell rating from UBS
Today at 05:47 am
Guillaume Delmas from UBS retains his negative opinion on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price remains set at GBX 3150.
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 06:08:43 2023-07-18 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4004.25 GBX
|-0.38%
|+1.22%
|-4.14%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-4.17%
|132 B $
|+4.70%
|76 736 M $
|-22.35%
|68 856 M $
|-4.07%
|62 699 M $
|0.00%
|47 662 M $
|+7.93%
|29 607 M $
|+19.19%
|13 225 M $
|+2.69%
|12 574 M $
|+4.25%
|8 376 M $
|+19.93%
|6 856 M $