    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:08 2023-06-14 am EDT
3967.50 GBX   +0.05%
05:59pUnilever : to acquire Yasso in North America
PU
05:52pUnilever Says To Acquire Greek Yogurt Brand Yasso In North America
RE
05:52pUnilever says to acquire greek yogurt brand yasso in north ameri…
RE
UNILEVER SAYS TO ACQUIRE GREEK YOGURT BRAND YASSO IN NORTH AMERI…

06/14/2023 | 05:52pm EDT
UNILEVER SAYS TO ACQUIRE GREEK YOGURT BRAND YASSO IN NORTH AMERICA


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 59 881 M 64 673 M 64 673 M
Net income 2023 6 164 M 6 657 M 6 657 M
Net Debt 2023 23 551 M 25 436 M 25 436 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,3x
Yield 2023 3,76%
Capitalization 116 B 127 B 126 B
EV / Sales 2023 2,34x
EV / Sales 2024 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 126 988
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 46,30 €
Average target price 50,14 €
Spread / Average Target 8,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hein Schumacher CEO-Designate & Non-Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-5.18%125 759
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-4.29%341 902
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED5.42%76 488
ESTEE LAUDER-25.57%66 003
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-3.90%62 417
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT11.57%29 299
