Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
Unilever PLC
News
Summary
ULVR
GB00B10RZP78
UNILEVER PLC
(ULVR)
Add to my list
Report
11:35:08 2023-06-14 am EDT
11:35:08 2023-06-14 am EDT
3967.50
GBX
+0.05%
05:59p
Unilever : to acquire Yasso in North America
PU
05:52p
Unilever Says To Acquire Greek Yogurt Brand Yasso In North America
RE
05:52p
Unilever says to acquire greek yogurt brand yasso in north ameri…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
UNILEVER SAYS TO ACQUIRE GREEK YOGURT BRAND YASSO IN NORTH AMERI…
06/14/2023 | 05:52pm EDT
UNILEVER SAYS TO ACQUIRE GREEK YOGURT BRAND YASSO IN NORTH AMERICA
© Reuters 2023
All news about UNILEVER PLC
05:59p
Unilever : to acquire Yasso in North America
PU
05:52p
Unilever Says To Acquire Greek Yogurt Brand Yasso In North America
RE
05:52p
Unilever says to acquire greek yogurt brand yasso in north ameri…
RE
07:09a
Investors may exit consumer goods firms over EU deforestation law
RE
04:33a
Meet The Leader : Reginaldo Ecclissato
PU
01:45a
Unilever Extends Cocoa, Chocolate Supply Deal with Switzerland's Barry Callebaut
MT
06/13
Investors may exit consumer goods firms over EU deforestation law
RE
06/13
Unilever and Arzeda use AI to develop performance-boosting enzymes
AQ
06/13
Investors may exit consumer goods firms over EU deforestation law
RE
06/12
Milestone reached in Unilever and Arzeda partnership
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNILEVER PLC
06/07
UNILEVER PLC : Bernstein gives a Sell rating
MD
06/01
UNILEVER PLC : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/30
UNILEVER PLC : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2023
59 881 M
64 673 M
64 673 M
Net income 2023
6 164 M
6 657 M
6 657 M
Net Debt 2023
23 551 M
25 436 M
25 436 M
P/E ratio 2023
19,3x
Yield 2023
3,76%
Capitalization
116 B
127 B
126 B
EV / Sales 2023
2,34x
EV / Sales 2024
2,25x
Nbr of Employees
126 988
Free-Float
95,1%
More Financials
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
46,30 €
Average target price
50,14 €
Spread / Average Target
8,30%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Jope
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hein Schumacher
CEO-Designate & Non-Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen
Chairman
Richard Slater
Chief Research & Development Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
UNILEVER PLC
-5.18%
125 759
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
-4.29%
341 902
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED
5.42%
76 488
ESTEE LAUDER
-25.57%
66 003
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
-3.90%
62 417
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
11.57%
29 299
More Results
