Unilever : A home from home for factory workers during Covid-19

Now production at the factory could restart. Building on his earlier work to source hard-to-find protective equipment - masks, thermometers, disinfectant and so on - Nick set up measures to protect each and every employee. Daily health checks, temperature monitoring, disinfecting the site and raising hygiene awareness became the norm. There was a shortage of workers at some stations, as contract workers were not allowed in, so it was a case of everyone giving assistance where it was most needed, as Nick encouraged his management team to help fill the gaps.

Against this tough background, Nick and his team maintained 100% capacity at the factory. But he insists on giving credit where it is due. 'I am not the hero,' he says. 'The 76 employees who supported the business [during this period], they are the real heroes.'

And he adds a note to his own family. 'As my son grows up, I will tell him 'I didn't manage to stay with you, but I stayed with other people who needed me more'.'