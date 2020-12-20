Unilever : A look back at some of our key moments in 2020

It's fair to say that 2020 has been a year like no other. Dominated by a pandemic which has affected us all in one way or another, lives and economies continue to be turned upside-down. Thankfully, there appears to be a chink of light at the end of this very long tunnel, with vaccines starting to become available.

In the year that Unilever turned 90, we have drawn on our resources and expertise as a global, purpose-led business to help people manage through the crisis. And while that has been a major focus, we have also made good progress on other important issues that matter to us all and, at the same time, announced some bold new commitments.

As 2020 draws to a close, we look back at some of our key moments from the past year.