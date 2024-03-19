Stock ULVR UNILEVER PLC
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Unilever PLC

Equities

ULVR

GB00B10RZP78

Personal Products

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 11:37:04 2024-03-19 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
3,932 GBX +3.17% Intraday chart for Unilever PLC +1.16% +3.43%
04:16pm News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Tuesday at 11 AM ET DJ
04:14pm UNILEVER : A separation that bolsters Unilever’s equity story Alphavalue
This Alpha-Value article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alpha-Value is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Unilever PLC

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Tuesday at 11 AM ET DJ
UNILEVER : A separation that bolsters Unilever’s equity story Alphavalue
UNILEVER PLC : Berenberg remains its Buy rating ZD
UNILEVER PLC : UBS keeps a Sell rating ZD
UNILEVER PLC : Barclays gives a Buy rating ZD
UNILEVER PLC : Bernstein sticks Neutral ZD
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 19.03.2024 - 15:15 DP
UNILEVER PLC : RBC sticks Neutral ZD
Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Tuesday MT
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Tuesday at 9 AM ET DJ
UNILEVER : Oddo BHF remains Outperform on the stock CF
European markets flat ahead of Fed and BoE AN
Top Premarket Gainers MT
Ben & Jerry's maker Unilever to spin off ice cream unit RE
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Tuesday at 7 AM ET DJ
Unilever to Spin off Ice Cream Unit, Cut 7,500 Jobs MT
European Midday Briefing : Caution Continues to Dominate Ahead of the Fed DJ
London stocks dip ahead of inflation data, rate decision RE
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Tuesday at 5 AM ET DJ
The LSE remains cautious ahead of central bank decisions Our Logo
Unilever to Hive Off Ice Cream Division, Launch Productivity Program for Leaner Business Model MT
Unilever up as splits off ice cream arm AN
Unilever to split off ice cream as restructuring accelerates AN
Unilever Plans to Separate Ice-Cream Unit in Shake-Up Affecting 7,500 Jobs -- 2nd Update DJ
US Futures, European Stocks Mixed DJ

Chart Unilever PLC

Chart Unilever PLC
More charts

Company Profile

Unilever PLC is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 3.4 billion consumers a day. Over half of the company's footprint is in developing and emerging markets. Unilever has over 400 brands found in homes all over the world, including Dove, Knorr, Dirt Is Good, Rexona, Hellmann's, Lipton, Wall's, Lux, Magnum, Axe, Sunsilk and Surf. Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan (USLP) underpins the company's strategy. The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. Since 2010 the company has been taking action through the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan to help more than a billion people improve their health and well-being, halve its environmental footprint and enhance the livelihoods of millions of people as it grows its business. Unilever PLC has already made significant progress and continues to expand its ambition - most recently committing to ensure 100% of its plastic packaging is fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.
Sector
Personal Products
Calendar
2024-04-25 - Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Update
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100 , AEX
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Unilever PLC

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
44.6 EUR
Average target price
48.97 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+9.80%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Personal Products

1st Jan change Capi.
UNILEVER PLC Stock Unilever PLC
+3.45% 121B
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY Stock Procter & Gamble Company
+10.51% 379B
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY Stock Colgate-Palmolive Company
+11.06% 72.66B
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED Stock Hindustan Unilever Limited
-14.80% 65.17B
ESTEE LAUDER Stock Estee Lauder
+0.07% 52.99B
KENVUE INC. Stock Kenvue Inc.
-6.53% 38.67B
BEIERSDORF Stock Beiersdorf
-1.88% 32.92B
ESSITY AB Stock Essity AB
-2.56% 16.67B
GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED Stock Godrej Consumer Products Limited
+6.47% 15.32B
DABUR INDIA LIMITED Stock Dabur India Limited
-6.97% 11.19B
Other Personal Products
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Unilever PLC - London S.E.
  4. News Unilever PLC
  5. Unilever: A separation that bolsters Unilever’s equity story