Unilever : Annual Report and Accounts 2022

Unilever is one of the world's largest consumer goods companies with a portfolio of leading purposeful brands, an unrivalled presence in future growth markets, and a determinedly commercial focus as a sustainable business.

We are creating value for our multiple stakeholders through the clear investment choices we have made in our Compass strategy which, along with our step-up in operational excellence, are improving the consistency and competitiveness of our performance.

2022 has been a year of significant change for Unilever. Our new Compass Organisation is designed to make us faster and simpler, more category-focused, and more accountable as a team.

This Annual Report tells the story of 2022 through our five new Business Groups. It is a story of strong growth as we build towards our vision of demonstrating that sustainable business delivers winning performance.

2022 financial highlights

Turnover Operating margin Dividends paid €60.1bn 17.9% €4.3bn 2021: €52.4bn 2021: 16.6% 2021: €4.5bn Underlying sales Underlying growth(a) operating margin(a) Free cash flow(a) 9.0% 16.1% €5.2bn 2021:4.5% 2021:18.4% 2021: €6.4bn

For more details, see our Group Financial Review on pages 10 to 11.

(a) Underlying sales growth, underlying operating margin and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. For further information about these measures, and the reasons why we believe they are important for an understanding of the performance of the business, please refer to our commentary on non-GAAP measures on pages 54 to 59.

Unilever at a glance

We are home to 400+ brands - and proud that around 3.4 billion people use our products every day.

How we create value through our business model

Our multi-stakeholder business model recognises the importance of the relationships and resources that we depend on across our value chain - from the ingredients we source to the products we sell in over 190 countries.

Powered by our people

Our diverse and talented people are the heartbeat of Unilever - when they thrive, our business thrives. We have created a high-performance growth culture which is human, purposeful and accountable.

127,000

Employees in around 100 countries

No1

FMCG employer of choice for graduates and early career talent in 16 out of our 20 biggest markets

Cutting-edge insights

Consumer and customer insights are the lifeblood of our business. We use technology and data to understand how people live, buy and use our products, giving us a competitive edge.

1.5bn+

Consumer data touchpoints delivering 300m+ personalised digital experiences

3m

Consumers engaged annually through our engagement platforms

Impactful innovations

Our team of passionate scientists and researchers create innovations behind the products and experiences our consumers love, which in turn drives growth for our business.

€908m

Spend on Research and Development

€1.7bn

Incremental turnover from innovations

2

Unilever Annual Report and Accounts 2022 | Strategic Report - About Unilever