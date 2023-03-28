Disclaimer
In this report
Strategic Report
About Unilever
Review of the Year
6
Chair's statement
-
8 Chief Executive Officer's statement
-
10 Group Financial Review
-
12 Business Group Review
-
12 Beauty & Wellbeing
-
15 Personal Care
-
18 Home Care
-
21 Nutrition
-
24 Ice Cream
-
27 Our People & Culture
-
30 Planet & Society
-
35 Climate Transition Action Plan: Annual Progress Report
-
42 Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures statement
Running a responsible and effective business
Our Performance
-
52 Financial performance
-
52 Unilever Group performance
-
53 Business Group performance
-
54 Additional financial disclosures
-
60 Non-financial performance
-
60 Improve the health of the planet
-
61 Improve people's health, confidence and wellbeing
-
61 Contribute to a fairer and more socially inclusive world
-
62 Additional non-financial disclosures
Our Principal Risks
Our full financial results and notes for the year
|
78
|
Chair's Governance statement
|
134
|
Statement of Directors' responsibilities
|
80
|
Board of Directors
|
135
|
KPMG LLP's Independent Auditor's Report
|
82
|
Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE)
|
150
|
Consolidated financial statements Unilever Group
|
84
|
Corporate Governance statement
|
154
|
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
|
95
|
Report of the Nominating and Corporate
|
206
|
Company Accounts Unilever PLC
|
Governance Committee
|
209
|
Notes to the Company Accounts Unilever PLC
|
100
|
Report of the Audit Committee
|
214
|
Group Companies
|
105
|
Report of the Corporate Responsibility Committee
|
225
|
Shareholder information - Financial calendar
|
109
|
Directors' Remuneration Report
|
226
|
Additional Information for US Listing Purposes
Unilever Annual Report and Accounts 2022
This document is made up of the Strategic Report, the Governance Report, the Financial Statements and Notes, and Additional Information for US Listing Purposes. The Unilever Group consists of Unilever PLC (PLC) together with the companies it controls. The terms 'Unilever', the 'Company', the 'Group', 'we', 'our' and 'us' refer to the Unilever Group.
Our Strategic Report, pages 1 to 76, contains information about us, how we create value and how we run our business. It includes our strategy, business model, market outlook and key performance indicators, as well as our approach to sustainability and risk. The Strategic Report is only part of the Annual Report and Accounts 2022. The Strategic Report has been approved by the Board and signed on its behalf by Maria Varsellona - Chief Legal Officer and Group Secretary.
Our Governance Report, pages 77 to 131, contains detailed corporate governance information, our Committee reports and how we remunerate our Directors.
Our Financial Statements and Notes are on pages 133 to 213.
Pages 133 to 225 constitute the Unilever Annual Report and Accounts 2022, which we may also refer to as 'this Annual Report and Accounts' throughout this document.
The Directors' Report of PLC on pages 2 to 4, 6 to 34, 39 to 42, 62 to 64, 70 to 71, 78 to 108, 110 to 112, 167, 172, 186-192, 195, 204, 224 to 225, 228 and 233 has been approved by the PLC Board and signed on its behalf by Maria Varsellona - Chief Legal Officer and Group Secretary.
Pages 226 to 235 are included as Additional Information for US Listing Purposes.
Unilever is one of the world's largest consumer goods companies with a portfolio of leading purposeful brands, an unrivalled presence in future growth markets, and a determinedly commercial focus as a sustainable business.
We are creating value for our multiple stakeholders through the clear investment choices we have made in our Compass strategy which, along with our step-up in operational excellence, are improving the consistency and competitiveness of our performance.
2022 has been a year of significant change for Unilever. Our new Compass Organisation is designed to make us faster and simpler, more category-focused, and more accountable as a team.
This Annual Report tells the story of 2022 through our five new Business Groups. It is a story of strong growth as we build towards our vision of demonstrating that sustainable business delivers winning performance.
2022 financial highlights
|
Turnover
|
Operating margin
|
Dividends paid
|
€60.1bn
|
17.9%
|
€4.3bn
|
2021: €52.4bn
|
2021: 16.6%
|
2021: €4.5bn
|
Underlying sales
|
Underlying
|
growth(a)
|
operating margin(a)
|
Free cash flow(a)
|
9.0%
|
16.1%
|
€5.2bn
|
2021:4.5%
|
2021:18.4%
|
2021: €6.4bn
For more details, see our Group Financial Review on pages 10 to 11.
(a) Underlying sales growth, underlying operating margin and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. For further information about these measures, and the reasons why we believe they are important for an understanding of the performance of the business, please refer to our commentary on non-GAAP measures on pages 54 to 59.
Unilever at a glance
We are home to 400+ brands - and proud that around 3.4 billion people use our products every day.
How we create value through our business model
Our multi-stakeholder business model recognises the importance of the relationships and resources that we depend on across our value chain - from the ingredients we source to the products we sell in over 190 countries.
Powered by our people
Our diverse and talented people are the heartbeat of Unilever - when they thrive, our business thrives. We have created a high-performance growth culture which is human, purposeful and accountable.
127,000
Employees in around 100 countries
No1
FMCG employer of choice for graduates and early career talent in 16 out of our 20 biggest markets
Cutting-edge insights
Consumer and customer insights are the lifeblood of our business. We use technology and data to understand how people live, buy and use our products, giving us a competitive edge.
1.5bn+
Consumer data touchpoints delivering 300m+ personalised digital experiences
3m
Consumers engaged annually through our engagement platforms
Impactful innovations
Our team of passionate scientists and researchers create innovations behind the products and experiences our consumers love, which in turn drives growth for our business.
€908m
Spend on Research and Development
€1.7bn
Incremental turnover from innovations
2
Unilever Annual Report and Accounts 2022 | Strategic Report - About Unilever