Unilever Annual Report on Form 20-F 2023

Realising our full potential Unilever is a company with many strengths. We have a portfolio of iconic global and local brands serving consumers in almost every part of the world. Our talent base is engaged and diverse. And we have industry-leading capabilities in science, innovation and sustainability. Our category-focused organisation is fully operational, with our five Business Groups organised to accelerate our growth, supported by a digital and technology- enabled Business Operations team. Nevertheless, our business performance in recent years has not matched our full potential, and so we have set out a Growth Action Plan to close that gap. Our action plan outlines the steps we will take to deliver faster growth, drive productivity and simplicity, and dial up our performance culture. We are stepping up our execution across each area, with relentless focus: fewer things, done better, with greater impact. This Annual Report and Accounts sets out the work we have already started and our priorities for the year ahead.

STRATEGIC REPORT CORPORATE GOVERNANCE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS About Unilever Unilever at a glance We are a global consumer goods business with strong fundamentals and differentiated capabilities. Category-focused organisation to accelerate growth Beauty & Wellbeing €12.5bn Turnover Personal Care €13.8bn Turnover Home Care €12.2bn Turnover Nutrition €13.2bn Turnover Ice Cream €7.9bn Turnover Powered by strong fundamentals and capabilities Global footprint & reach We are a global consumer goods business, with a portfolio serving consumers in almost every part of the world. Worldwide geographic reach 190 countries where our products are sold Strong distributive trade footprint 4.4m retail stores served by distributors in top 10 emerging markets Emerging market strength 58% of Group turnover in emerging markets Iconic global & local brands We have about 400 brands meeting consumers' daily needs, from household staples to premium indulgence. High household 30 Power Brands Marketing penetration ~75% powerhouse 3.4bn €8.6bn people use our turnover from our Power spend on brand and products every day Brands marketing investment Engaged & diverse talent base Our people work in factories, offices, distribution warehouses, R&D centres and customer-facing roles across 100+ countries. Global talent Highly engaged Gender diverse 128,00084% 55% people employed by engagement score in of our managers Unilever UniVoice employee survey are women Unilever Annual Report on Form 20-F 2023