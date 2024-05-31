2023 Annual Report of UNILEVER FINANCE NETHERLANDS B.V. File number at the Trade Registry of Chamber of Commerce and Industry: 81003889 Registered office : Weena 455, 3013 AL Rotterdam, Netherlands

2023 ANNUAL REPORT OF UNILEVER FINANCE NETHERLANDS B.V. Table of Contents Directors' Report 3 Financial Statements 7 Balance sheet as at 31 December 2023 7 Profit and Loss Account for 2023 8 Notes to the Financial Statement 15 Signatories to the 2023 Annual Report 26 Other information 27 Independent Auditor's Report 27 2

2023 ANNUAL REPORT OF UNILEVER FINANCE NETHERLANDS B.V. Directors' Report Board of Directors Executive Board Members: Mr. Sebastiaan Pieter de Buck (Appointed 29 November 2020) Ms. Margot Martine Fransen (Appointed 29 November 2020) Ms. Johanna Wilhelmiina Hyttinen (Appointed 29 November 2020) Non-Executive Board Members: Joost André Folkers (Appointed 01 October 2021), Audit Committee chair Herman Ulko Post (Appointed 10 March 2021), Audit Committee member Unilever Finance Netherlands B.V. has a one tier Board of Directors. The Board consists of 3 Executive Directors and 2 Non-Executive Directors. The Executive Directors are charged with the day-to-day management of the Company. The Non-Executive Directors are charged with governance. Review of activities Unilever Finance Netherlands B.V. (also referred to as the "Company") is one of the entities within the "Unilever Group" (also referred to as "Unilever"). The Company was incorporated as a result of the demerger of Unilever NV on 26 November 2020. At the time of the demerger, the Company received euro bonds having a notional amount of € 10,850m including the rights, obligations and liabilities in respect of the bonds and all intra-group receivables which resulted from the on-lending of the funds received on the bonds. The obligations and liabilities in respect of the bonds and intra-group receivables have initially been valued at fair value. The difference between the carrying value of the assets and liabilities received and their fair value has been recognised as a notional capital contribution and is therefore recorded as share premium. In this context, Unilever Group companies are companies in which Unilever PLC, either directly or indirectly, has control either through a majority of the voting rights or the right to exercise a controlling influence or to obtain the majority of the benefits and be exposed to the majority of the risks. Unilever PLC, a company incorporated in England and Wales, is the "Ultimate Parent Company" of the Unilever Group. The purpose of the Company is to provide funding to the Unilever Group primarily through Unilever Finance International AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever PLC. The Company will raise funds by issuing debt in the form of long-term bonds and short-term money market instruments to provide funding to the Unilever Group. The bonds issued by the Company are traded on the regulated market of the Amsterdam Stock Exchange. All proceeds from the debt is passed on to Unilever Finance International AG on identical terms except for a 4-basis point mark up on the relevant bond coupon rate or relevant short term money market instrument's yield to maturity, which limits the interest rate risk, currency risk and liquidity risk of the Company. The Company is an issuer in Unilever's debt issuance programme, including the EMTN programme for issuing bonds, a US commercial paper (USCP) programme and a multi-currency EURO commercial 3

2023 ANNUAL REPORT OF UNILEVER FINANCE NETHERLANDS B.V. paper (ECP) programme. Bonds and USCP issuances under these programmes by the Company are guaranteed on joint and several basis by Unilever PLC and Unilever United States Inc. ECP issuances by the company are guaranteed by Unilever PLC. 2023 developments, results and Cash flows during the year During the year, the Company raised €1,000 million of funds in February 2023 via bond issuance comprising of: €500 million maturing in 2031 @3.25%; and

€500 million maturing in 2035 @3.50%. Also, the Company raised short term debt of approximately US$5,242.3 million through US Dollars denominated and €440 million through Euro denominated commercial papers. The Company repaid the 0.375% €600 million bond; 1.00% €500 million; 0.50% €500 million and all commercial papers (US$5,242.3 million and €440 million) on the scheduled maturity dates. The proceeds of the bonds and commercial paper issuances were on lent to Unilever Finance International AG at mark up of 4 basis points over relevant paper's yield to maturity. All loans were repaid by Unilever Finance International AG on the scheduled maturity dates. The financial income of the Company amounted to € 99.5 million (2022: € 21.3 million). The financial expense of the Company amounted € 97.6 million (2022: € 19.4 million). The increase in financial income is the result of the increased average interest rates on group loans offset by the lower amortization of the fair value premium of € (11) million. The increase in financial expense is the result of the increased average interest rates on bonds and commercial paper offset by the lower amortization of the fair value premium of € (10) million. The profit for the period ended 31 December 2023 amounted to € 1.3 million (2022: € 1.3 million). The company has Net Assets of €23.4million (2022: €22.2million) and net current assets of €14.0 million (2022: €10.3million). Solvency and liquidity ratios do not give rise to concerns with respect to the going concern of the Company in the current year. The Company is highly dependent on the performance of the Unilever Group. Unilever Group has assessed the impact of climate change risks and concluded in its consolidated financial statements that there is no material impact. Further operations in Russia are operating at limited scale in constrained manner. There is limited impact on the the Company due to the climate change risk and ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and the Middle East The Company does not employ any staff and makes use of the services of the Unilever Group. This is not expected to change in 2024. The financing activities are fully dependent on the developments and funding needs within the Unilever group. No significant change in the business of the Company has taken place during the period or is expected to in the immediately foreseeable future. The rendering of services by the service companies of the Unilever Group to the Company will be continued as deemed necessary. Risk management and internal controls Within the Unilever Group a single overall control framework is in place, which is designed to manage 4

2023 ANNUAL REPORT OF UNILEVER FINANCE NETHERLANDS B.V. rather than eliminate the risk of failure to achieve business objectives and only provides reasonable and not absolute assurance against a material misstatement or loss. The Company is part of this framework. In certain aspects where the group internal control framework does not explicitly cover the internal controls relevant to the financial statements of the Company, an entity level risk management and internal controls framework has been designed. The Directors of the Company are responsible for the application of, adherence to and safeguarding of internal systems for risk management. The policy of the Company is to provide funding at fixed rates to the Unilever Group, primarily through Unilever Finance International AG on identical terms except for a 4-basis point mark up on the relevant bond coupon rate or relevant short term money market instrument's yield to maturity, which limits the interest rate risk and liquidity risk to the Company. The Directors consider the risk appetite of the Company to be low on account of the back-to-back nature of the Company's financing activities with the Unilever Group. Further reference is made to note 11 on page 22 where the risks are discussed. The Board is of the opinion that the risk management and internal control framework of the Company has operated as intended in year 2023. In year 2023 there have not been any newly identified (fraud) risks and/ or circumstances with a significant impact on the Company. Code of Conduct The Company adopts the Unilever Group Code of Business Principles that sets non-negotiable standards of expected behaviour from anyone conducting business on behalf of the Company. Assurance of compliance with the Code of Business Principles is obtained on an annual basis from anyone acting on behalf of the Company. Fraud Risk Assessment During year 2023, nothing has come to the attention of the board to suggest any material misstatement with respect to suspected or actual fraud which override the Internal controls and/ or non-compliance with laws and regulations. Sustainable development The Directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation of the financial statements, including considering whether the implications from climate change risks have been appropriately accounted for and disclosed. Sustainable development is rooted in the General Business Principles of all Unilever companies. For a detailed report on the sustainability and safety performance of Unilever Group, please refer to the Sustainability report that can be found on www.unilever.com/sustainable- living. Research and Development The Company does not perform research and development activities. Information Systems Security The Unilever Group has a set of IT security standards to monitor and protect systems and information. The Directors of the Company are responsible for application of, adherence to and safeguarding of internal systems for risk management. Diversity & Inclusion 5

2023 ANNUAL REPORT OF UNILEVER FINANCE NETHERLANDS B.V. The Company operates under the diversity and inclusion practices and policies of the Unilever Group. Unilever group is committed to contribute to a fairer, more socially inclusive world. Unilever aims to achieve an equitable and inclusive culture by eliminating any bias and discrimination in our practices and policies. Unilever believes that a completely inclusive place to work will make us a stronger, better business. Unilever takes a holistic approach making sure people feel welcome and are treated fairly at Unilever, regardless of their race, gender, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, religion or experience. The Company employs no staff but only has a board of Directors, hence practical application of these practices and policies is limited. The Directors confirm that the financial statements provide a true and fair view of Company's financial position and performance. The Director's report provides a true and fair view and, together with note 11 of the financial statements, provides an overview of the significant risks and uncertainties to which the Company is exposed. Subsequent Events The Board has evaluated all events and transactions subsequent to 31 December 2023 through 14th May 2024, the date these financial statements were issued. The following events or transactions were identified that require recognition or disclosure in these financial statements. Debt Issuance On 15 February 2024, the Company issued €600 million 3.50% notes maturing in 2037 and €600 million 3.25% notes maturing in 2032. On 11 March 2024. The company issued €100 million 3.25% notes as a tap to bonds issued in February 2024 maturing in 2032. The proceeds from these issuances were on lent to Unilever Finance International AG on identical terms except for a 4-basis point mark up on the relevant notes coupon rate or commercial paper's yield to maturity. Debt Repayment On 29 April 2024, the Company repaid €500 million 0.50% notes. Outlook for 2024 Depending upon the funding requirements of the Unilever Group, the Company will raise funds through long term bonds and short-term money market borrowing instruments. On behalf of the Board of Directors Date: 14 May 2024 6

2023 ANNUAL REPORT OF UNILEVER FINANCE NETHERLANDS B.V. Financial Statements Balance sheet as at 31 December 2023 (Before proposed appropriation of net result) Note Fixed Assets Financial fixed assets 2 Current assets Current receivables 3 Cash and cash equivalents Total assets Shareholder's equity 4 Issued share capital Share premium Other Reserve Unappropriated profit/(loss) 2023 2022 €'000 €'000 11,592,929 11,210,342 634,786 1,712,927 0 0 12,227,715 12,923,269 0 0 21,261 21,261 940 (329) 1,259 1,269 23,460 22,201 Provisions 10 3,326 4,211 Non-current liabilities 5 11,580,142 11,194,280 Current Liabilities 6 620,787 1,702,577 Total shareholder's equity and liabilities 12,227,715 12,923,269 The notes on pages 15 till 22 are an integral part of these financial statements. 7

2023 ANNUAL REPORT OF UNILEVER FINANCE NETHERLANDS B.V. Profit and Loss Account for 2023 Notes 2023 2022 €'000 €'000 Financial income 7 99,514 21,260 Financial expenses 8 (97,628) (19,399) Financial result 1,886 1,861 Operating expenses 9 (207) (209) Result before tax 1,679 1,652 Tax on result 10 (420) (383) Result after tax 1,259 1,269 The notes on pages 15 till 22 are an integral part of these financial statements. 8

2023 ANNUAL REPORT OF UNILEVER FINANCE NETHERLANDS B.V. NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS General Group affiliation and principal activities Unilever Finance Netherlands B.V. (the "Company"), having its legal address in Rotterdam, Weena 455, 3013 AL Rotterdam, The Netherlands, is a private limited liability company under Dutch law and is registered as a financial holding under number 81003889 in the Trade Register. The shares of the Company are held by Unilever PLC, having its legal address in Port Sunlight, Wirral, Merseyside CH62 4ZD, United Kingdom and is a public limited liability company under English law. The Company is one of the companies of the Unilever Group. The term "Companies of the Unilever Group" ("Group companies") means companies in which Unilever PLC, based in the United Kingdom, either directly or indirectly, has control either through a majority of the voting rights or the right to exercise a controlling influence and/or to obtain the majority of the benefits and be exposed to the majority of the risks. The financial information of the Company is incorporated in the consolidated financial statements of Unilever PLC which form part of the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 of Unilever PLC. Unilever PLC, a company incorporated in England and Wales, is the ultimate parent company of the Unilever Group. The Company's principal activity is to obtain funds by issuing bonds, notes or commercial paper to the public or otherwise and to make the proceeds of such funds available in whatever form to Unilever Finance International AG to fund the Unilever Group. The Company will make use of the exemption from the licensing requirement for banks and finance companies provided in Section 3:2 Dutch Financial Supervision Act. In connection therewith on 28 April 2021 Unilever PLC has given or (as regards future liabilities) will give an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for all the Company's liabilities resulting from receipt by the Company of the bonds/notes/ commercial paper and Unilever PLC ensures that the Company can at any time meet its obligations arising from the bonds/notes/commercial paper. Financial reporting period These financial statements cover the year 2023, which ended at the balance sheet date of 31 December 2023. The Company does not prepare its own separate cash flow statement as an equivalent cash flow statement is included in the consolidated financial statements of Unilever Group. The Unilever Group consolidated financial statements are available on the website www.unilever.com. Basis of preparation The annual accounts are drawn up in accordance with the legal requirements of Part 9, Book 2 of the Netherlands Civil Code and the authoritative statements in the Dutch Accounting standards (DAS) for Annual Reporting in the Netherlands as issued by the Dutch Accounting Standards Board. The Company's financial statements were prepared on 14th May 2024. The accompanying accounts have been prepared under the historical cost convention, unless otherwise mentioned, in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the Netherlands and in conformity with the provisions of Part 9, Book 2 of the Dutch Civil Code. The financial statements are presented in EUR. The Company has an EUR functional currency, which reflects the primary economic environment in which the Company operates. 9