Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Unilever PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Unilever : Baby Dove aims to close the Black maternal care gap

09/17/2021 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The brand is also partnering with leading advocacy groups including the Black Mamas Matter Alliance (BMMA) to help champion improved care for Black expectant mothers and support widespread structural change.

'At Baby Dove, we believe Black moms have the right to superior care at every step of their journey. But for too long, Black moms have not received the care they deserve, and the consequences are significant - we are committed to helping change that,' explains Sally Brown, Global Brand Director of Baby Dove.

'Expanding access to doulas through the Black Birth Equity Fund is just the beginning and in partnership with organisations like BMMA, we will work towards systemic change that will improve the birthing journey for Black moms and their babies.'

'We are proud to see the Black Birth Equity Fund become available to Black expectant moms and birthing individuals across the country,' adds Angela D. Aina, Co-Founding Executive Director at BMMA and Baby Dove Strategic Advisor.

'For Black and other traditionally marginalised communities, doulas have been proven to help reduce health disparities, as well as bridge language and cultural gaps between families and health providers. With notable support from global brands like Baby Dove, we will be able to raise greater awareness of Black maternal health, promote advocacy, and shift culture to support reproductive justice.'

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 10:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNILEVER PLC
06:22aUNILEVER : Baby Dove aims to close the Black maternal care gap
PU
09/16UNILEVER : Ben & Jerry's Israeli Boycott Pushes New Jersey to Sell $182 Million ..
MT
09/16UNILEVER : View the presentation PDF | 2MB
PU
09/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : US economy shows resilience, while China falters
09/16UNILEVER : Deutsche Bank Downgrades Unilever To Hold, Lowers PT
MT
09/16UNILEVER : Deutsche Bank Downgrades Unilever PLC to Hold From Buy
MT
09/16UNILEVER : New Jersey set to shed $182 million Unilever assets over Ben & Jerry'..
RE
09/16ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Activision Blizzard, Beyond Meat, Britvic, Las Vegas S..
09/16UNILEVER PLC : Deutsche Bank is less optimistic
MD
09/15&LSQUO;WATCH ME MOVE' : Degree calls for inclusion in fitness
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNILEVER PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 51 651 M 60 841 M 60 841 M
Net income 2021 6 017 M 7 088 M 7 088 M
Net Debt 2021 22 321 M 26 293 M 26 293 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
Yield 2021 3,65%
Capitalization 119 B 140 B 141 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,75x
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 148 949
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 3 946,00 GBX
Average target price 4 442,70 GBX
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-10.15%140 368
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY3.57%349 945
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.21.39%116 743
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED15.60%88 335
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-10.57%64 503
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-9.92%57 982