Unilever : Baby Dove aims to close the Black maternal care gap

The brand is also partnering with leading advocacy groups including the Black Mamas Matter Alliance (BMMA) to help champion improved care for Black expectant mothers and support widespread structural change.

'At Baby Dove, we believe Black moms have the right to superior care at every step of their journey. But for too long, Black moms have not received the care they deserve, and the consequences are significant - we are committed to helping change that,' explains Sally Brown, Global Brand Director of Baby Dove.

'Expanding access to doulas through the Black Birth Equity Fund is just the beginning and in partnership with organisations like BMMA, we will work towards systemic change that will improve the birthing journey for Black moms and their babies.'

'We are proud to see the Black Birth Equity Fund become available to Black expectant moms and birthing individuals across the country,' adds Angela D. Aina, Co-Founding Executive Director at BMMA and Baby Dove Strategic Advisor.

'For Black and other traditionally marginalised communities, doulas have been proven to help reduce health disparities, as well as bridge language and cultural gaps between families and health providers. With notable support from global brands like Baby Dove, we will be able to raise greater awareness of Black maternal health, promote advocacy, and shift culture to support reproductive justice.'