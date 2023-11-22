Unilever PLC - London-based consumer product company behind Marmite, Ben & Jerry's and Wall's ice creams, Vaseline skincare, Signal toothpaste, Dove, Lynx, and many other products - Chief Executive Officer Hein Schumacher buys 1,411 shares for EUR43.48 each on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange on Wednesday, for a total of EUR61,858.

Current stock price in Amsterdam: EUR43.80, up 0.4% on Wednesday

12-month change: down 8.5%

Current stock price in London: 3,812.00 pence, up 0.2% on Wednesday

12-month change: down 7.3%

