Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Unilever PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 07/22 09:15:11 am
4069.25 GBX   -5.43%
09:02aUNILEVER : CEO says fully committed to Israel amid Ben & Jerry's row
RE
08:51aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Mixed Ahead of Thursday Opener
MT
08:48aUNILEVER : chief says company 'fully committed' to Israel
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Unilever : CEO says fully committed to Israel amid Ben & Jerry's row

07/22/2021 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ben & Jerry's ice-cream factory in Be'er Tuvia

(Reuters) - Unilever's chief executive on Thursday said the company was "fully committed" to Israel, days after coming under Israeli pressure over a decision by its subsidiary Ben & Jerry's to end ice cream sales in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Ben & Jerry's ice cream brand took its decision after pressure from pro-Palestinian groups over its business in Israel and Jewish settlements in the West Bank, handled through a licensee partner since 1987.

Most countries consider Israeli settlements on Palestinian land to be illegal. Israel disputes this.

" If there's one message I want to underscore ... it's that Unilever remains fully committed to our business in Israel," CEO Alan Jope told investors during an earnings call.

He said the group had invested 1 billion shekels ($306 million) in Israel over the past decade and was invested in its startup culture and social programmes.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ben-jerry-israel-idTRNIKBN2EQ0ML Unilever on Tuesday about "severe consequences" from Ben & Jerry's decision, calling it an anti-Israel step.

Ben & Jerry's, which has built a reputation as a supporter of social justice causes, such as the Black Lives Matter movement and LGBTQ+ rights campaigns, was acquired by Unilever in 2000 in a deal allowing it to operate with more autonomy than other subsidiaries, which Jope said it exercised in this case.

"This was a decision taken by Ben & Jerry's and its independent board ... and we always recognise the importance of that agreement," he said.

Jope declined to discuss the potential sales impact and played down the tension between the brands, saying "there was a very healthy dialogue between Ben & Jerry's and the rest of Unilever."

Jope also said the subsidiary's efforts broadly fit Unilever's "brands with purpose" agenda - which calls for valuing sustainability over just being profit driven.

"The majority of our brand purpose initiatives are very tightly linked to universal human truths and its the nature of what that brand (Ben & Jerry's) does."

($1 = 3.2704 shekels)

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Edmund Blair)

By Siddharth Cavale


© Reuters 2021
All news about UNILEVER PLC
09:02aUNILEVER : CEO says fully committed to Israel amid Ben & Jerry's row
RE
08:51aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Mixed Ahead of Thursday Opener
MT
08:48aUNILEVER : chief says company 'fully committed' to Israel
AQ
08:46aIndian shares end higher on strong corporate earnings
RE
08:45aUNILEVER PLC : UBS keeps a Sell rating
MD
08:28aUNILEVER PLC : Bernstein gives a Sell rating
MD
07:58aUNILEVER CEO : Company 'fully committed' to Israeli business
AQ
06:46aIndian Benchmarks End Higher on Thursday; Tech Mahindra Soars 6%
MT
06:27aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Barclays, Chevron, Flutter, Netflix, Unilever...
06:19aUNILEVER PLC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 51 493 M 60 736 M 60 736 M
Net income 2021 5 723 M 6 750 M 6 750 M
Net Debt 2021 22 369 M 26 384 M 26 384 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
Yield 2021 3,36%
Capitalization 130 B 153 B 153 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,96x
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 148 949
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 4 303,00 GBX
Average target price 4 554,40 GBX
Spread / Average Target 5,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-2.03%154 411
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY0.04%330 316
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.21.37%114 536
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED1.69%77 609
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-3.89%68 913
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-2.75%63 634