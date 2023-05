By Joe Hoppe

Unilever said Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer Graeme Pitkethly intends to retire from the company by the end of May 2024.

The Anglo-Dutch multisector retailer--which owns consumer brands such as Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Dove soap and Cif and Domestos cleaning products--said it will now start a formal internal and external search for his successor.

