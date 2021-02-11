Unilever : Celebrating women in STEM with our female apprentices

What excites you about STEM?
Grace: I love having the opportunity to work in Data Science because I am always learning something new. Working with data, you are always finding innovative and insight led ways of doing things and I find that really exciting.
Cherri: STEM is incorporated into our everyday lives, and without it, we wouldn't be where we are today. Science and technology is always advancing; from biodegradable materials, to 3D printed hearts, to the exploration of green energy, to making manufacturing processes more efficient. These developments help us work towards a more sustainable future.
We know there is a perception that STEM roles are male dominated. What do you think about this stereotype?
Grace: In my experience, I've been really lucky because I don't feel like I've faced any barriers throughout my career. The culture at Unilever is really inclusive and I've been fully supported in my team. I'd really encourage anyone to pursue a career in STEM if it's what they're passionate about. At Unilever, we promote equal opportunities for all employees, and I'm delighted that I've been given the opportunity to study a subject that I have such a strong interest and passion for.
Cherri: This stereotype doesn't bother me, as long as you have a good mind set, are passionate about STEM and want to do good for the future; don't let stereotypes stop you from having a career in STEM.
