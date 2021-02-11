Log in
Unilever : Celebrating women in STEM with our female apprentices

02/11/2021
What excites you about STEM?

Grace: I love having the opportunity to work in Data Science because I am always learning something new. Working with data, you are always finding innovative and insight led ways of doing things and I find that really exciting.

Cherri: STEM is incorporated into our everyday lives, and without it, we wouldn't be where we are today. Science and technology is always advancing; from biodegradable materials, to 3D printed hearts, to the exploration of green energy, to making manufacturing processes more efficient. These developments help us work towards a more sustainable future.

We know there is a perception that STEM roles are male dominated. What do you think about this stereotype?

Grace: In my experience, I've been really lucky because I don't feel like I've faced any barriers throughout my career. The culture at Unilever is really inclusive and I've been fully supported in my team. I'd really encourage anyone to pursue a career in STEM if it's what they're passionate about. At Unilever, we promote equal opportunities for all employees, and I'm delighted that I've been given the opportunity to study a subject that I have such a strong interest and passion for.

Cherri: This stereotype doesn't bother me, as long as you have a good mind set, are passionate about STEM and want to do good for the future; don't let stereotypes stop you from having a career in STEM.

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 10:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
