Unilever PLC - London-based consumer product company behind Marmite, Ben & Jerry's and Wall's ice creams, Vaseline skincare, Signal toothpaste, Dove, Lynx, and many other products - Serrie Meakins buys 26,036 shares at GBP38.22 each, worth GBP994,966, in London on Wednesday. Meakins is an associate of Non-Executive & Chair Designate Ian Meakins.

In July, Meakins was named as incoming chair, effective December 1.

Current stock price in Amsterdam: EUR43.55

12-month change: down 9.2%

Current stock price in London: 3,795.50 pence

12-month change: down 7.9%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

