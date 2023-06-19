Unilever : #CleanTok is making cleaning fun and we're seizing the opportunity

Unilever and TikTok have announced a global #CleanTok partnership which aims to tap into the huge and fast-growing audience of people who are captivated by cleaning.

How interesting would you find it watching a video of someone doing their laundry? Washing grease off a grill pan? Or better still, scrubbing the toilet bowl?

If the answer is "not very", you're missing out on a huge and growing trend for home cleaning hacks, tips and tricks, and, crucially, entertainment. In fact, there's a new breed of GenZs who see staying home and cleaning as the new going out.

Cleaning our homes took on new meaning during the pandemic, but it's no longer just about killing germs and removing stains. It has increasingly become about satisfying experiences. And nowhere is that better illustrated than with #CleanTok. This is TikTok's cleaning community and it's the biggest thing on the platform by a mile.

The #CleanTok community on TikTok is among the most engaged on the platform

We have launched a new, exclusive and global #CleanTok partnership which aims to tap into this huge and fast-growing audience.

It's an opportunity for us to provide information to consumers and inspire them on how to use our products. It also gives us a unique insight into how they use our products, as well as what they do and don't like about them. This two-way dialogue is like sitting down and having a chat with millions of people who use our products each day.

The partnership, which includes all our Home Care brands such as Dirt Is Good (DIG), Cif, Domestos, Sunlight and Comfort, will run until January 2024 in the UK, Vietnam, Turkey, Brazil, Philippines, Thailand, France, the Netherlands, Argentina and Indonesia. During this time, our Cleanipediawebsite, which provides tips and advice on cleaning, will be #CleanTok's exclusive sponsor.

"There is a huge amount of emotion attached to our homes," says Eduardo Campanella, our Home Care Chief Marketing Officer. "So, while cleaning products have been traditionally seen as functional, and the act of cleaning as a chore, the results that come from using the right products in the right way can bring a huge amount of satisfaction."

Born out of the pandemic, TikTok's global #CleanTok trend is fuelled by 'cleanfluencers' and authentic content creators, who elevated the role cleaning plays in our lives, taking a category traditionally viewed as mundane and making it one of the most loved and entertaining genres.

Since then, the cleaning boom and newly formed consumer habits, have led to over 79 billion views of #CleanTok and its associated video content, surpassing other popular trends including #BeautyTok with 50 billion views. The partnership aims to celebrate the shift in perception from cleaning as a chore to a form of entertainment, which is amassing millions of fans across the globe.

And data shows that these fans convert to consumers. For example, 54% of users have bought a household product after seeing it on the platform - with 71% of these being unplanned purchases. Almost 70% say that TikTok played a role in their discovery of household products. And TikTokers are 1.5 times more likely to immediately go out and buy something they discovered compared to the users of other platforms.