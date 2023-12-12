By Michael Susin

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said it has launched an investigation into environmental claims made by Unilever regarding some of its household products.

The CMA said Tuesday that it will investigate whether the Anglo-Dutch retailer--which owns consumer brands such as Ben & Jerry's ice cream and Dove soap--overstates how "green" certain products are through the use of vague and broad claims, unclear statements, and "natural" looking images and logos.

The decision comes as part of the CMA's wider investigation into so-called "greenwashing."

"Essentials like detergent, kitchen spray, and toiletries are the kinds of items you put in your supermarket basket every time you shop. More and more people are trying to do their bit to help protect the environment, but we're worried many are being misled by so-called 'green' products that aren't what they seem," Chief Executive Sarah Cardell said.

Unilever didn't immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by Dow Jones Newswires.

Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-23 0242ET