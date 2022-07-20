Unilever Food Solutions U.S. Recalls Knorr Professional Soup du Jour Red Thai Style Curry Chicken with Rice Soup Mix due to Undeclared Milk Allergen

Unilever Food Solutions in the United States is recalling approximately 553 cases of Knorr Professional Soup du Jour Red Thai Style Curry Chicken with Rice Soup Mix because the product contains milk, which is not listed as an ingredient on the label. Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The following products are subject to recall:

Brand Product Lot Code Size GTIN/UPC Case UPC Knorr Knorr Professional Soup du Jour Red Thai Style Curry Chicken with Rice Soup Mix JAN1924PX8 20.6 oz 10048001253428 48001253421

The products bear establishment number “P-44055” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products were produced on January 19, 2022 and distributed nationally to professional food service distributors and operators between March 15, 2022 and July 12, 2022. A limited quantity of products were sold directly to consumers.

No other Unilever or Knorr products are affected by this recall. To date, the company has not received any reports of consumer complaints or allergic reactions associated with this product. Anyone concerned about an allergic reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product should not consume it and should visit www.knorrfoodsolutionsrecall.com. Refunds will be provided with proof of purchase.

