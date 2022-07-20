Log in
UNILEVER PLC

2022-07-20
3903.25 GBX   -1.01%
07:23aUNILEVER PLC : UBS reiterates its Sell rating
MD
07:05aAllkem Reports April-June Revenue of US$337 Million and Gross Operating Cash Margin of US$292 Million
MT
01:35aIndian shares rise as govt cuts windfall tax on crude sales, fuel exports
RE
Unilever Food Solutions U.S. Recalls Knorr Professional Soup du Jour Red Thai Style Curry Chicken with Rice Soup Mix due to Undeclared Milk Allergen

07/20/2022
Unilever Food Solutions in the United States is recalling approximately 553 cases of Knorr Professional Soup du Jour Red Thai Style Curry Chicken with Rice Soup Mix because the product contains milk, which is not listed as an ingredient on the label. Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005631/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The following products are subject to recall:

Brand

Product

Lot Code

Size

GTIN/UPC

Case UPC

Knorr

Knorr Professional Soup du Jour Red Thai Style Curry Chicken with Rice Soup Mix

JAN1924PX8

20.6 oz

10048001253428

48001253421

The products bear establishment number “P-44055” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products were produced on January 19, 2022 and distributed nationally to professional food service distributors and operators between March 15, 2022 and July 12, 2022. A limited quantity of products were sold directly to consumers.

No other Unilever or Knorr products are affected by this recall. To date, the company has not received any reports of consumer complaints or allergic reactions associated with this product. Anyone concerned about an allergic reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product should not consume it and should visit www.knorrfoodsolutionsrecall.com. Refunds will be provided with proof of purchase.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 57 894 M 59 281 M 59 281 M
Net income 2022 5 574 M 5 708 M 5 708 M
Net Debt 2022 23 977 M 24 552 M 24 552 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 3,77%
Capitalization 118 B 121 B 121 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 148 012
Free-Float 95,5%
Managers and Directors
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating, Transformation & People Officer
