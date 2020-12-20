Log in
Unilever : Hellmann's partners with FareShare to donate 50,000 meals this Christmas

12/20/2020 | 03:13pm EST
As part of their mission to reduce food waste, Hellmann's UK is launching its very own Island in Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizon's game to inspire people to make the most of leftover food at Christmas and give back to those in need. From 14th December, players can explore the new Island and convert their virtual food waste into real nutritious meals for people in need this Christmas. For every spoiled turnip donated on the island, Hellmann's will make a financial donation to fund the equivalent of two meals distributed by FareShare, the UK's largest charity fighting hunger and food waste.

The world of Animal Crossing sees gamers create their own virtual havens in the form of an island for a peaceful escape from everyday life. Turnips are acquired by players to increase their wealth. Each week, Animal Crossing players purchase turnips on the 'Stalk Market' that will spoil if not sold within the week, becoming virtually worthless in the game. From 14th - 18th December, 2pm - 10pm every day, players will be able to drop off their spoiled turnips and explore the new Hellmann's Island, from the festive Santa's Grotto to relaxing Orchard and Outdoor Winter Spa.

Hellmann's is on the side of food and is committed to their mission to inspire people to make taste, not waste. To remind players to be more conscious of their own food waste, Hellmann's has launched a collection of Ugly Christmas Jumpers for players to collect and wear in the game. Jumper designs have been inspired by common Christmas leftover foods such as Turkey and Broccoli and come with recipes to help people turn those leftovers into delicious meals. These include the Christmas Coronation Turkey Sandwich, Broccoli Breakfast Hash and Smashed Potato Nachos. Jumper codes and recipes can be found here.

In support of Hellmann's mission to save good food from going to waste, food waste advocate and avid user of Animal Crossing Stephen Fry has chosen his own recipe for a vegetarian Nut Roast Toastie to inspire players to make the most of their Christmas leftovers while donating their spoiled turnips on the Island.

Unilever plc published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

