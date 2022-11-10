Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Unilever PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30 2022-11-10 am EST
4053.25 GBX   -0.41%
11:09aUnilever : Ireland recognised as a Great Place to Work
PU
10:56aUK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/08Unilever : Using innovation to lower the footprint of our products
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Unilever : Ireland recognised as a Great Place to Work

11/10/2022 | 11:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The process of applying for accreditation involved thorough independent analysis by Great Place to Work Ireland, using feedback provided by employees in an anonymous survey.

The Ireland team has worked hard to promote a positive workplace culture which allows all our employees to thrive, be their authentic selves and live their purpose.

To achieve accreditation, a company must score 65% across all dimensions of the Trust Survey Index. We are delighted to have surpassed this by 10%, achieving a score of 75%. We scored highest in the areas of employee empowerment and accountability, work environment and processes and employee wellbeing. In terms of company culture, we performed particularly highly and outperformed many of our competitors.

The Great Place to Work Team are now developing a plan to not only maintain our accreditation into next year, but to build on our position.

In late October, the results were made official and revealed that Unilever Ireland has joined the ranks as a recognised Great Place to Work - making official what we have always known, Unilever is a great place to work!

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 16:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNILEVER PLC
11:09aUnilever : Ireland recognised as a Great Place to Work
PU
10:56aUK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/08Unilever : Using innovation to lower the footprint of our products
PU
11/07UNILEVER PLC : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
11/07India's Britannia Industries shares jump after profit beat
RE
11/04Unilever : A closer look at Unilever's strong Q3 results
PU
11/04India's Marico posts surprise drop in Q2 profit as rural demand slips
RE
11/03Cop27 : Closing the gap between climate promises and delivery
PU
11/03Europe - the warning light flashing on carmakers' dashboards
RE
11/02Global markets live: AMD, Airbnb, Mondelez, Amazon, Tesla...
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNILEVER PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 59 682 M 59 976 M 59 976 M
Net income 2022 5 604 M 5 632 M 5 632 M
Net Debt 2022 22 358 M 22 468 M 22 468 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,6x
Yield 2022 3,70%
Capitalization 117 B 118 B 118 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
EV / Sales 2023 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 148 012
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 46,22 €
Average target price 48,39 €
Spread / Average Target 4,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating, Transformation & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNILEVER PLC3.16%117 623
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-16.57%323 416
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-43.84%73 079
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED6.37%72 562
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-13.51%61 355
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT8.70%22 392