Unilever : Ireland recognised as a Great Place to Work

The process of applying for accreditation involved thorough independent analysis by Great Place to Work Ireland, using feedback provided by employees in an anonymous survey.

The Ireland team has worked hard to promote a positive workplace culture which allows all our employees to thrive, be their authentic selves and live their purpose.

To achieve accreditation, a company must score 65% across all dimensions of the Trust Survey Index. We are delighted to have surpassed this by 10%, achieving a score of 75%. We scored highest in the areas of employee empowerment and accountability, work environment and processes and employee wellbeing. In terms of company culture, we performed particularly highly and outperformed many of our competitors.

The Great Place to Work Team are now developing a plan to not only maintain our accreditation into next year, but to build on our position.

In late October, the results were made official and revealed that Unilever Ireland has joined the ranks as a recognised Great Place to Work - making official what we have always known, Unilever is a great place to work!