  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Unilever PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:24 2023-03-10 am EST
4069.00 GBX   -1.05%
10:31aKFC hires Nira Johri as chief global officer
AQ
08:31aLargest Black-owned Ben & Jerry's franchise company looks to motivate, lead
AQ
05:58aBanks, Financials and Capital Goods Drag Indian Equities to End Lower on Friday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Unilever : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

03/10/2023 | 03:15pm EST
Unilever Plc, Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Unilever Plc, Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Filing date09 mar 2023
Issuing institutionUnilever Plc
Reporting year2022
Document
Type of document Document
Type of documentJaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Documentul-2022-12-31-en-a2204-02188.zip

Date last update: 10 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 20:14:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 59 675 M 63 122 M 63 122 M
Net income 2022 5 623 M 5 948 M 5 948 M
Net Debt 2022 22 438 M 23 734 M 23 734 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 3,71%
Capitalization 116 B 124 B 123 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
EV / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 148 012
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 46,32 €
Average target price 47,75 €
Spread / Average Target 3,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating, Transformation & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-1.67%123 961
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-9.89%322 188
ESTEE LAUDER-1.87%86 976
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-3.77%70 449
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-8.67%59 239
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT4.20%26 799