  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Unilever PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
3872 GBX   +0.35%
01:48aBeauty revival seen boosting end-of-year sales at L'Oreal
RE
02/07Meta exec pitches metaverse business to advertisers
RE
02/07GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, Volkswagen, Nike, Amazon, Toshiba...
Unilever : Life to be acquired by RS Group

02/08/2022 | 03:02am EST
Unilever Life to be acquired by RS Group

Published: 2/8/2022

Average read time: 2 minutes

Bangkok - Unilever today announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its direct selling business in Thailand - Unilever Life, to RS Group.

Unilever Life is a Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) direct selling business unit in Thailand, with a portfolio of three brands: Beyonde, Aviance, and iFresh.

Robert Candelino, CEO of Unilever Thailand, said: "For the past 20 years, Unilever Life has disrupted the market with its unique business model, dynamic innovation, wonderful people and noble purpose of creating opportunities for people to realise their dreams. We are proud of this business, our people and its legacy. We are excited for this business to begin its next chapter under the new ownership and the continued leadership of Unilever Life President, Suchada Theeravachirakul."

Suchada Theeravachirakul, Head of Unilever Life, said: "Unilever Life is a strong business supporting Thai people to have a sustainable source of income. We look forward to the next stage of Unilever Life under the ownership of (buyer)."

Surachai Chetchotisak, CEO of RS Public Company Limited said: "Acquiring or investing in businesses or assets with growth potential (M&A) is one of the core strategies of RS Group, which will significantly expand the Company's ecosystem. This decision to acquire Unilever Life - which is a purposeful business that helps Thai people become entrepreneurs through trusted platform, will strengthen RS Group's commerce business model and reach a wider range of target groups in new distribution channels. Therefore, it increases business opportunities and creates added value for the company too."

The offer is subject to certain conditions. Completion is expected in 3-4 months.

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 08:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 52 151 M 59 595 M 59 595 M
Net income 2021 5 852 M 6 687 M 6 687 M
Net Debt 2021 22 785 M 26 037 M 26 037 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 3,71%
Capitalization 117 B 134 B 134 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,68x
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 148 949
Free-Float 97,4%
Managers and Directors
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-2.21%133 702
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-1.99%387 198
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-15.06%112 388
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-4.33%72 652
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-4.94%68 372
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-7.76%56 236