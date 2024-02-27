UNILEVER : Morgan Stanley downgrades to 'Underweight

February 27, 2024

On Tuesday, Morgan Stanley lowered its recommendation on Unilever shares from 'in-line weighted' to 'underweight', with a price target reduced from 4,100 to 3,775 pence.



In a research note, the consultancy believes that the stock's recent rally is 'overdone'.



Following its rebound in recent weeks, the stock is now trading at a PER 2024 of 17.6x, a slight premium to the rest of the consumer staples sector, which is trading at 17.4x earnings, the analyst points out.



An unjustified phenomenon, according to the intermediary, given the Anglo-Dutch FMCG group's low earnings-to-cash conversion rate and its high exposure to emerging markets.



