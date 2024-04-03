Stock ULVR UNILEVER PLC
Unilever PLC

Equities

ULVR

GB00B10RZP78

Personal Products

Market Closed - London S.E.
Other stock markets
 11:35:04 2024-04-03 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
3,879 GBX -1.42% Intraday chart for Unilever PLC -2.09% +2.08%
06:26pm UNILEVER : NAV upgrade by 13.1% Alphavalue
05:06pm European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Trend Higher in Wednesday Trading MT
Latest news about Unilever PLC

UNILEVER : NAV upgrade by 13.1% Alphavalue
UNILEVER PLC : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
Kitchen sponge maker Scrub Daddy explores sale, sources say RE
Dutch will spend $2.7 bln on "Operation Beethoven" to keep ASML RE
Foreign firms' losses from exiting Russia top $107 billion RE
ASOS, Boohoo and Asda Agree to Clarify Products' Green Claims DJ
European Equities Close Flat in Monday Trading; European Commission Opens Competition Probes Into Apple, Google, Meta MT
Unilever Boss Considers Amsterdam for Ice Cream Unit’s Potential IPO MT
UNILEVER PLC : Sell rating from UBS ZD
Hindustan Unilever Completes Acquisition of 22% Stake in Transition Sustainable Energy MT
Unilever Under Pressure by Dutch Government to List Ice Cream Business in the Netherlands MT
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Slightly Higher in Friday Trading MT
Consumer Goods Giant Unilever Seeks Private Equity Buyer for Ice Cream Division MT
Unilever Seeks Private Equity Interest for Ice Cream Business MT
Unilever Eyes Exit from Water Purification Business in China MT
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Rise After Fed Maintains Outlook; BOE Eyed DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Wednesday at 5 PM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Wednesday at 3 PM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Wednesday at 1 PM ET DJ

Company Profile

Unilever PLC is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 3.4 billion consumers a day. Over half of the company's footprint is in developing and emerging markets. Unilever has over 400 brands found in homes all over the world, including Dove, Knorr, Dirt Is Good, Rexona, Hellmann's, Lipton, Wall's, Lux, Magnum, Axe, Sunsilk and Surf. Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan (USLP) underpins the company's strategy. The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. Since 2010 the company has been taking action through the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan to help more than a billion people improve their health and well-being, halve its environmental footprint and enhance the livelihoods of millions of people as it grows its business. Unilever PLC has already made significant progress and continues to expand its ambition - most recently committing to ensure 100% of its plastic packaging is fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.
Personal Products
2024-04-25 - Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Update
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100 , AEX
Ratings for Unilever PLC

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
45.94 EUR
Average target price
49.18 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+7.04%
Sector Other Personal Products

1st Jan change Capi.
UNILEVER PLC Stock Unilever PLC
+2.08% 124B
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY Stock Procter & Gamble Company
+6.94% 378B
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY Stock Colgate-Palmolive Company
+10.66% 73.21B
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED Stock Hindustan Unilever Limited
-14.93% 64.45B
ESTEE LAUDER Stock Estee Lauder
+0.13% 54.76B
KENVUE INC. Stock Kenvue Inc.
-5.78% 39.86B
ESSITY AB Stock Essity AB
+3.92% 16.69B
GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED Stock Godrej Consumer Products Limited
+5.14% 14.84B
DABUR INDIA LIMITED Stock Dabur India Limited
-4.70% 11.3B
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LIMITED Stock Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited
+10.85% 9.08B
Other Personal Products
