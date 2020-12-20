Unilever : Our new Knorr recyclable packs are a load of rubbish

In another step to help tackle the impact plastic has on the environment, we have developed new containers and lids for our Knorr bouillon powder which are fully recyclable and made with recycled polypropylene plastic (rPP).

The advanced recycling technology that makes this possible transforms low quality, mixed plastic waste that would otherwise be destined for incineration or landfill.

What's more, the rPP can be re-processed infinitely, as the closed-loop recycling method preserves the quality of the material, thus reducing the need for virgin plastic.

We're aiming to produce about 1 million of these containers. That equates to saving approximately 2,000 tonnes of virgin plastic in Europe.

'Our goal is to continue making our packaging more environmentally conscious - especially in the food segment - without consumers having to lower their standards in terms of design, performance, user-friendliness and food safety,' says Mike Ross, Senior Packaging Manager at Unilever.

'Unilever is committed to cutting our use of virgin plastic in half by 2025. Turning plastic waste into circular polymer will help meet that goal. We are now testing this using material produced from 100% certified circular polymer, with the goal of expanding across our portfolio by 2025.'