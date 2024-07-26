SUPPLEMENT DATED 25 JULY 2024 TO THE INFORMATION MEMORANDUM DATED 16 MAY 2024
Unilever Finance Netherlands B.V.
(guaranteed on a joint and several basis by Unilever PLC and Unilever United States, Inc.)
Unilever Capital Corporation
(guaranteed on a joint and several basis by Unilever PLC and Unilever United States, Inc.)
and
Unilever PLC
(guaranteed by Unilever United States, Inc.)
U.S.$25,000,000,000 Debt Issuance Programme
This Supplement (the "Supplement") to the Information Memorandum dated 16 May 2024 (the "Information Memorandum") which comprises a base prospectus for the purposes of Article 8 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the "UK Prospectus Regulation") constitutes a supplement to the Information Memorandum for the purposes of Article 23 of the UK Prospectus Regulation and is prepared in connection with the U.S.$25,000,000,000 Debt Issuance Programme (the "Programme") established by Unilever Finance Netherlands B.V. ("UFN") (guaranteed on a joint and several basis by Unilever PLC ("PLC") and Unilever United States, Inc. ("UNUS" and together with PLC in its capacity as guarantor, the "Guarantors")), Unilever Capital Corporation ("UCC") (guaranteed on a joint and several basis by PLC and UNUS) and PLC (guaranteed by UNUS) (together, the "Issuers"). Terms defined in the Information Memorandum have the same meaning when used in this Supplement, except where the context otherwise requires and save as otherwise defined below.
This Supplement is supplemental to, and should be read in conjunction with, the Information Memorandum and any other supplements to the Information Memorandum issued by the Issuers and the Guarantors.
The Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"), in its capacity as the competent authority under the UK Prospectus Regulation, has approved this Supplement. The FCA only approves this Supplement as meeting the standards of completeness, comprehensibility and consistency imposed by the UK Prospectus Regulation. Such approval should not be considered as an endorsement of either the Issuers, the Guarantors or the quality of the securities that are the subject of this Supplement.
Each of UFN, UCC and PLC in their capacities as Issuers, and PLC and UNUS in their capacities as Guarantors, accepts responsibility for the information contained in this Supplement. Each of UFN, UCC, PLC and UNUS declares that, to the best of its knowledge, the information contained in this Supplement is in accordance with the facts and the Supplement makes no omission likely to affect the import of such information.
For the period of 12 months after the date of the Information Memorandum, copies of this Supplement and the Information Memorandum, together with the other documents listed in the "General Information" section of the Information Memorandum and the information incorporated by reference in the Information Memorandum by this Supplement will be available for inspection on the website of Unilever (https://www.unilever.com/investor- relations/debt-investors/unilever-european-bond-programme/).
PURPOSE OF THIS SUPPLEMENT
The purpose of this Supplement is to (i) incorporate by reference into the Information Memorandum the PLC 2024 First Half Results (as defined below) and accordingly amend the section titled "Documents Incorporated by
Reference" in the Information Memorandum; and (ii) update the no significant change statement of PLC and the Unilever Group.
DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE
By virtue of this Supplement, the PLC 2024 First Half Results, which have previously been filed with the FCA shall be deemed to be incorporated in, and form part of, the Information Memorandum. The section titled "Documents Incorporated by Reference", on pages 32-33 of the Information Memorandum, is hereby amended as follows:
On page 32, the following bullet point is added after the fourth bullet point as (5):
- the unaudited published second quarter and half-year results of PLC (with the exception of the "Outlook" section on page 2), which contain the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of PLC (being the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of the Unilever Group) for the six months ended 30 June 2024 (the "PLC 2024 First Half Results") (https://www.unilever.com/files/ir-q2-2024-full-announcement.pdf).
GENERAL INFORMATION
Paragraph 8(A) of the section "General Information" on page 110 of the Information Memorandum shall be deleted and restated as follows:
"Since 30 June 2024, there has been no significant change in the financial performance or financial position of PLC and its respective subsidiaries, taken as a whole, and the Unilever Group".
GENERAL
To the extent that there is any inconsistency between (a) any statement in this Supplement or any statement incorporated by reference into the Information Memorandum by this Supplement and (b) any other statement in, or incorporated by reference into, the Information Memorandum, the statements in (a) above will prevail.
Any documents themselves incorporated by reference in the document incorporated by reference into the Information Memorandum by this Supplement shall not form part of this Supplement. Any non-incorporated parts of the document referred to herein are either deemed not relevant for an investor or are otherwise covered elsewhere in the Information Memorandum. Unless expressly stated otherwise in this Supplement or the Information Memorandum, the content of websites or URLs referred to in this Supplement, or in the document incorporated by reference by virtue of this Supplement, does not form part of this Supplement or the Information Memorandum and has not been scrutinised or approved by the FCA.
Save as disclosed in this Supplement there has been no other significant new factor, material mistake or material inaccuracy relating to information included in the Information Memorandum since the publication of the Information Memorandum which may affect the assessment of Notes issued under the Programme since the publication of the Information Memorandum.
