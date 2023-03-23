Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Unilever PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:40:17 2023-03-23 am EDT
4169.75 GBX   -0.78%
11:23aUnilever : Persil adds new QR codes on packs to improve accessibility
PU
03/22Tech solutions that are helping us tackle deforestation
AQ
03/21Cif And Scrub Daddy : a perfect partnership for growth
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Unilever : Persil adds new QR codes on packs to improve accessibility

03/23/2023 | 11:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Persil's capsules in plastic-free packaging and its Ultimate Liquids range will now feature a new enhanced Accessible QR (AQR) code on their packaging.

The aim is to create a more inclusive experience in-store and at home for the UK's 2 million blind and partially sighted people.

The AQRs were created in partnership with augmented reality specialists Zappar and in collaboration with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

Once accessed via smartphone, the code provides product, usage, safety and recycling information in a structured way that has been designed with blind and partially sighted users in mind.

The AQR also interacts with the device's configured accessibility features to display information in larger text or in audio-described and voice-guided formats.

Adoptable tech offering an inclusive solution

The technology that makes the AQRs more detectable works by adding additional markings to existing QR codes.

"Although QR codes have been in mainstream use almost 30 years now, they have lacked the important ingredient of accessibility," says Zappar CEO and co-founder Caspar Thykier. "This is really about helping make a small but important everyday quality-of-life improvement in people's lives."

This simple enhancement means brands can:

  • integrate a layer of accessibility
  • use their existing code scheme
  • not take up any additional space on-pack.

First steps in making accessible product information standard

For us, this is bigger than Unilever, and we see it as a first step in helping make packaging more accessible for everyone.

Nadine Slyper, Unilever Laundry Marketing Director

As well as driving a broader conversation on the accessibility of consumer goods, Unilever, RNIB and Zappar hope this initiative will make accessible product information a standard for packaging design.

"For us, this is bigger than Unilever, and we see it as a first step in helping make packaging more accessible for everyone," says Unilever's Laundry Marketing Director, Nadine Slyper.

"We're pleased to be exploring Accessible QR codes as a business and hope to see other companies and accessibility apps join in this conversation," she adds.

"More than 2 million people in the UK are living with sight loss and by 2050 it will double to over 4 million people," adds Mark Powell, RNIB's Accessibility Innovation Lead. "It's great to be collaborating with Unilever and Zappar on making packaging more accessible for blind and partially sighted people, as we should have the same freedom, independence and choice as sighted customers."

Gathering user feedback to optimise and improve

Currently the QR codes can be detected by accessibility app Zapvision with integration into Microsoft Seeing AI, one of the world's leading accessibility apps.

Unilever's ambition is to work with other accessibility apps to support wider integration of the technology and to expand the reach across different categories and countries.

As the technology is rolled out, for example, Unilever will work with Microsoft to collate user feedback from the blind and partially sighted communities to optimise the technology so that further improvements can be made.

"We're only at the very start of this journey but we hope this simple and scalable solution will over time be adopted by more forward-thinking brands who will join this movement," says Caspar.

"We're delighted to have started that journey with Unilever and with the help of the RNIB, and we look forward to continuously improving the solution from this initial release."

Bringing more brands on board

Persil's capsules in plastic-free packaging and its Ultimate Liquid range will have the new enhanced codes on-pack by the end of March and the brand has committed to adding Accessible QR codes to their full range by end of next year.

"This is a global initiative," adds Nadine. "We hope it will help create a more inclusive experience for all of our shoppers as we grow and learn in this space."

As a business, Unilever plans to expand and add Accessible QR codes to additional products in the UK and globally in 2023, covering other Dirt Is Good brands such as Breeze Excel in Thailand.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 15:22:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UNILEVER PLC
11:23aUnilever : Persil adds new QR codes on packs to improve accessibility
PU
03/22Tech solutions that are helping us tackle deforestation
AQ
03/21Cif And Scrub Daddy : a perfect partnership for growth
PU
03/21Unilever : Discover the tech solutions that are helping us tackle deforestation
PU
03/21Indian Equities End Higher on Tuesday; HDFC Life Insurance Rises 4%
MT
03/20Ralph Hamers, the Dutchman thrust in the driver's seat at Swiss bank UBS
RE
03/20Indian Equities End Lower on Monday; Bajaj Finserv Slides 4%
MT
03/17Unilever reveals social media encourages sustainable choices
AQ
03/17Unilever : How social media is helping people make the switch to sustainability
PU
03/17Trian Investors 1 aims to wind up in 2023 as net asset value falls
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNILEVER PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 60 025 M 64 766 M 64 766 M
Net income 2023 6 044 M 6 521 M 6 521 M
Net Debt 2023 23 770 M 25 647 M 25 647 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,6x
Yield 2023 3,65%
Capitalization 120 B 130 B 130 B
EV / Sales 2023 2,40x
EV / Sales 2024 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 126 988
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 47,64 €
Average target price 47,59 €
Spread / Average Target -0,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating, Transformation & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNILEVER PLC0.49%129 973
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-4.99%339 693
ESTEE LAUDER-4.36%84 768
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-3.25%70 429
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-8.45%59 895
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT8.82%28 548
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer