Unilever : Protecting lives and livelihoods in a pandemic

From an extraordinary year come extraordinary stories. The winners of this year's Heroes Awards have gone above and beyond their day-to-day jobs. They are living our values and bringing our purpose-led, future-fit strategy to life. From nearly 900 nominations, 12 winners were selected. They come from all around the world - meet our Heroes and find out about their incredible achievements.

Life is never routine for Neil Robertson. As Unilever's Group Head of Security, he constantly scans the horizon for events that might present a security risk. They include unrest or even conflict in our markets, theft, extreme weather events and wildfires. Risk comes in many forms, and some risks are highly unpredictable, like the Beirut explosion of August 2020.

On 27 January 2020, as cases of Covid-19 rose in Asia, Neil led the first crisis meeting at a global level, with a clear sense of mission to protect lives and livelihoods. Unilever people travel frequently across the region and it was essential to ensure they were not carrying the virus with them. One of the first steps was to track travel plans and put precautionary measures in place.