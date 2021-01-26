Log in
UNILEVER PLC

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
Unilever : Protecting lives and livelihoods in a pandemic

01/26/2021 | 11:46am EST
From an extraordinary year come extraordinary stories. The winners of this year's Heroes Awards have gone above and beyond their day-to-day jobs. They are living our values and bringing our purpose-led, future-fit strategy to life. From nearly 900 nominations, 12 winners were selected. They come from all around the world - meet our Heroes and find out about their incredible achievements.

Life is never routine for Neil Robertson. As Unilever's Group Head of Security, he constantly scans the horizon for events that might present a security risk. They include unrest or even conflict in our markets, theft, extreme weather events and wildfires. Risk comes in many forms, and some risks are highly unpredictable, like the Beirut explosion of August 2020.

On 27 January 2020, as cases of Covid-19 rose in Asia, Neil led the first crisis meeting at a global level, with a clear sense of mission to protect lives and livelihoods. Unilever people travel frequently across the region and it was essential to ensure they were not carrying the virus with them. One of the first steps was to track travel plans and put precautionary measures in place.



Unilever plc published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 16:45:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 50 341 M 61 201 M 61 201 M
Net income 2020 5 823 M 7 079 M 7 079 M
Net Debt 2020 22 338 M 27 157 M 27 157 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,0x
Yield 2020 3,31%
Capitalization 132 B 160 B 160 B
EV / Sales 2020 3,06x
EV / Sales 2021 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 149 867
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 4 756,52 GBX
Last Close Price 4 465,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER PLC1.66%159 924
THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-4.96%325 638
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-6.15%90 409
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED0.22%77 210
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-8.07%67 382
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC0.18%63 775
